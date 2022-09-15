One Piece episode 1033: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

It is almost time this week for fans to return to the Land of Wano, with the upcoming release of One Piece episode 1033. The raid on Onigashima Castle continues, with the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies fighting hard to liberate the land from Kaido’s rule. Last week’s episode was a compilation of most of the fights that are taking place inside the castle right now.

One Piece episode 1033, titled The Conclusion! Luffy, Accelerating Fist of the Supreme King, will focus on Luffy giving Kaido the fight of his life, while also giving Nami a chance to prove her strength. Continue reading to learn more about the release of this new episode, as well as what fans may expect from it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

Zeus may join forces with Nami in One Piece episode 1033

When will the episode come out and where can you see it?

One Piece episode 1033 will be released on Japanese TV Networks this coming Sunday, September 18, at around 11 am JST. After a short wait, the episode will become available for fans to enjoy internationally. Below, you will find a table listing the times at which the episode will come out, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, September 17

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, September 17

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, September 17

British Summer time – 3:00 am, September 18

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, September 18

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, September 18

Philippine time – 10:00 am, September 18

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, September 18

Spain – 10:00 am CEST, September 18

Latin America – 3:00 am PDT, September 18

If you want to watch One Piece episode 1033 as soon as it is released internationally, you can do so on Crunchyroll. This is the official streaming service for the series, and we encourage fans to use it as it supports the official release. If you want to see Luffy’s adventures since the beginning, you can find all episodes of the anime on this same platform.

What can fans expect from One Piece episode 1033?

Nami could get a powerup in One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

The preview of One Piece episode 1033 shows that the episode will mostly focus on Luffy and Nami once again. Luffy seems to be getting stronger the longer he fights against Kaido, thanks to the Advanced Conqueror Haki he can use now. While it may seem that Kaido’s excitement is only increasing with every punch he receives, it is evident that the damage Luffy is causing is starting to show.

We will likely see Luffy being in control of the fights once again, with Kaido trying his best to survive the attacks of the Straw Hat Captain. Kaido could very well turn into his full dragon form to prevent Luffy from defeating him once and for all.

It is time for Zeus to shine (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami, on the other hand, will surely have to face Ulti after the events of the last episode. The Animal Kingdom Pirate is not going to forgive the cartographer for attacking her with her climate staff. However, it was heavily implied in the preview of One Piece episode 1033 that Nami will not be fighting alone.

Zeus can be seen heartbroken after learning that Big Mom replaced him a few episodes ago. When he sees Nami, the look in his eyes changes from pain to hope, which could mean that the Homie will join forces with the woman to defeat Ulti.

What happened in the last episode?

Moon Rabbit @Sharonnotamashi #onepiece1032

They did Nami's pure unfiltered anger towards Ulti so great. Not only did they enhance that panel of the zoom in on her eye but also added chilling new expressions. So glad one of her coolest scenes in the series was handled this well, showing she means business They did Nami's pure unfiltered anger towards Ulti so great. Not only did they enhance that panel of the zoom in on her eye but also added chilling new expressions. So glad one of her coolest scenes in the series was handled this well, showing she means business #onepiece1032 They did Nami's pure unfiltered anger towards Ulti so great. Not only did they enhance that panel of the zoom in on her eye but also added chilling new expressions. So glad one of her coolest scenes in the series was handled this well, showing she means business https://t.co/iGP08fZNA5

One Piece episode 1032 showed fans small glimpses of all the battles that are occurring inside Onigashima. We saw the Red Scabbards looking for Kanjuro, as well as Yamato preparing to go fight his father’s forces. Cat Viper was informed that Perospero was the person responsible for Pedro’s death, so he headed towards the Live Floor to fight against him.

The episode also featured Chopper, who was still fighting Queen, as well as Sanji, who was tasked with protecting Zoro while he recovered. However, the two most important characters in the episode were Luffy, who was finally giving Kaido a good fight, and Nami, who attacked Ulti after the woman hurt Otama.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das