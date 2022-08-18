"Crunchyroll Anime Awards to be expanded and held in Japan in March 2023"

Crunchyroll plans to expand their annual Anime Awards for 2023 as they will bring the live event to Japan. The upcoming seventh edition of Anime Awards will be held on March 4, 2023, in the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, Tokyo. Fans will also be able to stream this event across Crunchyroll’s social media platforms.

The first ever Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held in 2017, and the event’s popularity has skyrocketed. Fans are undoubtedly excited about this event since this will be slightly different from the live streams that fans have watched in the past. Further details regarding this event have been mentioned below.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be making its way to Japan in 2023

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Anime Awards will take place in Japan on March 4, 2023. The company decided to expand this particular event owing to its steady rise in popularity. This will be an exciting event that the anime and manga community must watch out for.

This event will feature many singers, voice actors, studio staff, and creators from some of the most popular anime and manga series. Crunchyroll promises the anime and manga community that this will be a unique event that fans can look forward to.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: We’re excited to announce that the 2023 Anime Awards live event will be hosted in Japan!MORE: got.cr/AA23JP-tw We’re excited to announce that the 2023 Anime Awards live event will be hosted in Japan!✨ MORE: got.cr/AA23JP-tw https://t.co/Dg4NKu0YAL

The President of the company, Rahul Purini, took the opportunity to share a few words regarding the upcoming event:

“There is no better place to celebrate the Anime Awards than the birthplace of anime itself. Anime is a rich storytelling medium, capturing the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. We can’t wait to showcase how much love the global anime fanbase has for the studios, creators, and our trusted partners behind anime.”

It is important to note that the upcoming year’s Anime Awards will continue the process of collecting votes for all the categories. Voting will begin early next year, and Crunchyroll will provide further information on its official website.

More about the Anime Awards

This event made its debut in 2017 and garnered a lot of attention across the globe. A panel of judges selects the nominees for a particular category. There are two rounds of selection, and then a final list is created. A new category is often added, or an existing one is removed based on the popularity of the categories. Fans then cast their votes, and the winners are announced during the event.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen (2nd cour) takes first place awards in the following categories at the 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards:



• Best Girl- Nobara Kugisaki

• Best Fight- Yuji & Todo vs Hanami

• Best Action

• Character Design- Tadashi Hiramatsu Jujutsu Kaisen (2nd cour) takes first place awards in the following categories at the 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: • Best Girl- Nobara Kugisaki • Best Fight- Yuji & Todo vs Hanami• Best Action • Character Design- Tadashi Hiramatsu https://t.co/r8ZVVhYcqS

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki



Attack on Titan with 9 nominations



- Anime of the year

- Best protagonist

- Best antagonist

- Best fight scene

- Best Director

- Best VA Performance (Japanese)

- Best Opening Theme

- Best Ending Theme

- Best Action



Vote: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022Attack on Titan with 9 nominations- Anime of the year- Best protagonist- Best antagonist- Best fight scene- Best Director- Best VA Performance (Japanese)- Best Opening Theme- Best Ending Theme- Best ActionVote: got.cr/AA22-tw Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022Attack on Titan with 9 nominations - Anime of the year- Best protagonist- Best antagonist- Best fight scene- Best Director- Best VA Performance (Japanese)- Best Opening Theme- Best Ending Theme- Best ActionVote: got.cr/AA22-tw https://t.co/XvZULP6tOR

The previous Anime Awards were streamed live across numerous channels, except the 2022 event. That being said, fans are excited for the 2023 Anime Awards since it will be a unique event featuring some of the best artists in the anime and manga industry. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Anime Awards, as more information will be revealed as the year progresses.

