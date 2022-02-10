The winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards feature controversial choices

On Wednesday, February 9, Crunchyroll announced the winners of its Sixth Annual Anime Awards, honoring the anime’s best animation, voice actors, directors, and creators of the year.

The votings for Crunchyroll's Sixth Annual Anime Awards began on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 ,at 9 AM and ended on January 25, 2022, at 5 PM PST. The previous year, 15 million votes were cast in which more than 200 countries participated.

However, this year nearly 17 million votes were cast by fans across the world with the top contributing countries like the United States of America, Germany, France, Mexico, India, Brazil, Chile, Canada.

Crunchyroll's Sixth Annual Anime Awards 2022's winners disputed, community left dissatisfied

This year Attack on Titan's Final Season Part 1 has won the paramount award of Anime of the Year, along with securing four other wins.

Moreover, the Shonen anime was on a rampage. Jujutsu Kaisen, which ran from September 19, 2020, to March 27, 2021, with 24 episodes, successfully won awards in six different categories, including Best Girl, Best Fighting Scene, Best Character Design, Best Action and two voice acting awards.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was not behind either, the anime secured a whopping eight awards for Best Animation, Best Film, Best Ending Sequence, and several other voice acting performances across different regions.

The Slice of Life anime, Komi can’t Communicate won the award for Best comedy and Odd Taxi, taking home two awards including Best Director and Best Protagonist. The award for Best Romance anime was successfully secured by Horimiya.

Twitter gets flooded with reactions, fans upset with the results

Axelablaze Productions @Axelablaze_PaC So not only did Crunchyroll nominate a character for an award he did not qualify for by definition of the word "antagonist"...



They also let him WIN the category he does not qualify for by definition. So not only did Crunchyroll nominate a character for an award he did not qualify for by definition of the word "antagonist"...They also let him WIN the category he does not qualify for by definition. https://t.co/2qUH3zQPRu

Fans are not satisfied with some of the results of Crunchyroll's sixth annual Anime Awards and the biggest discontent for them is the protagonist of Attack on Titan, Eren Jeager, winning the award for Best Antagonist. It's been controversial, since Eren is the main protagonist of the show and fans don't understand how could he have been an antagonist at the same time.

Int @sols99 ) Crunchyroll's Anime Awards are lame(unless the show that I like wins everything Crunchyroll's Anime Awards are lame(unless the show that I like wins everything👍) https://t.co/8oU3VPIQPD

Meanwhile, some are engaging in genuine and open conversations in the comments section of Crunchyroll's official site. Defining both the terms, that a protagonist and an antagonist are just two opposite characters, as protagonist works toward the central story goals, while the antagonist works against the goals.

Bryan 🖤 @xGenjutsux Crunchyroll on their way to explain how Eren won the award as Best Antagonist but not Best Protagonist Crunchyroll on their way to explain how Eren won the award as Best Antagonist but not Best Protagonist https://t.co/jdgtKPFcox

Piyush3105 @Parmanvik_ Kisaki tetta better win antagonist of the year award in this year's crunchyroll anime awards Kisaki tetta better win antagonist of the year award in this year's crunchyroll anime awards https://t.co/InohndlbSD

Here is the list of all the winners of Crunchyroll’s sixth annual Anime Awards 2022:

· Anime of the Year — Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

· Best Boy — Bojji — Ranking of Kings

· Best Girl — Nobara Kugisaki — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best Protagonist — Odokawa — ODDTAXI

· Best Antagonist — Eren Jaeger — Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

· Best Fight Scene — Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best Director — Baku Kinoshita — ODDTAXI

· Best Animation — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

· Best Character Design — Tadashi Hiramatsu — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best Score — Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

· Best Opening Sequence (OP) — Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan — Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi

· Best Ending Sequence (ED) — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

· Best Action — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best Comedy — Komi Can’t Communicate

· Best Drama — To Your Eternity

· Best Fantasy — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

· Best Romance — Horimiya

· Best Film — Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

· Best VA Performance (Japanese) — Yuki Kaji — Eren Jaeger — Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

· Best VA Performance (English) — David Wald — Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 The Infinity

· Best VA Performance — (German) — René Dawn-Claude — Satoru Gojo — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best VA Performance — (French) — Enzo Ratsito — Tanjiro Kamado — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

· Best VA Performance — (Portuguese) — Léo Rabelo — Satoru Gojo — JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

· Best VA Performance — (Castilian) — Marcel Navarro — Tanjiro Kamado — Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

· Best VA Performance — (Spanish) — Irwin Daayán — Rengoku — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

· Best VA Performance — (Russian) — Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) — Tanjiro Kamado — Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

