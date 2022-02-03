Jujutsu Kaisen: Twitter goes berserk as fans celebrate Getou Suguru's birthday

Getou Suguru is one of the most popular antagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen and its prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Today, February 3, marks his birthday, and fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate this day by posting fanart pieces and fondly recollecting the times when he was at Jujutsu High.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate Getou Suguru’s birthday

Getou is a popular character among fans of the series. While he is a strong antagonist, he was once a member of the Jujutsu society and studied alongside Shoko leiri and Gojo Satoru. Getou Suguru’s experiences during his time in Jujutsu High shaped his ideals and morals, which led to certain actions leading to his excommunication from the society.

happy birthday Getou Suguru



#夏油傑生誕祭2022

#夏油傑誕生祭2022 no matter where you are, who you’re with or what do you do, the love i have for you still remain the same.happy birthday Getou Suguru no matter where you are, who you’re with or what do you do, the love i have for you still remain the same.happy birthday Getou Suguru💛 #夏油傑生誕祭2022 #夏油傑誕生祭2022 https://t.co/jC5AgrHjsz

He was introduced in the anime's first season as a strong antagonist whose powers were yet to be revealed. Despite committing crimes, the character was well-written since the readers could sympathize with him. There were several incidents that took a toll on his psychological well-being, which served as tools for character development. This is one of the biggest reasons why Getou Suguru is quite popular among fans of the animanga series.

Manga readers are quite excited about the animation of the fight between Getou Suguru and Yuji Itadori. Getou was killed by Gojo Satoru towards the end of the prequel. Fans are celebrating this day with the hope that he is enjoying this day in heaven.

It seems that the character's popularity is quite high since many fans have purchased multiple pop and chibi figures of the antagonist. Several fans have proudly shown off their collection on this special occasion. Fans' merchandise collection seems to be quite impressive and extends beyond action figures.

Some of the Jujutsu Kaisen fans went to the extent of buying a cake to celebrate the birthday of this character. Passionate cosplayers dressed up as Getou and took to Twitter to show their excitement towards the character.

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is in its production stage, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The prequel performed so well that first-day sales made it the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2021. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait till the end of this year for the anime series to resume.

