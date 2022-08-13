8 power-ups in One Piece that need to happen

Disclaimer: This article contains One Piece manga spoilers

With only a few arcs left in the story, One Piece characters don't have much time left to get more powerful.

The Wano Country arc presented strong power-ups left and right. Comparing the Straw Hats before and after is like a night-and-day difference.

One Piece readers can now only speculate on the next series of power-ups. Many dangerous threats lie ahead in the final saga, such as the Blackbeard Pirates and the World Government. Some power upgrades will be very welcome for the Straw Hats and their allies.

Nami flying with Zeus, Sanji learning Conqueror’s Haki and 6 other One Piece power-ups that should happen

1) Zoro improves his Observation Haki

Zoro's lack of direction has always been a running gag in the One Piece series. He often finds himself going the wrong way in the series.

It should be noted that Zoro's Observation Haki is quite good when he needs it to be. Back on Fishman Island, he detected Caribou's presence within Ryugu Palace.

However, out of all the three Haki categories, this one is definitely Zoro's weakest. He rarely uses it during combat situations.

Zoro needs to hone these skills in the near future. This would greatly benefit his sword-fighting style. If he wants to fight someone like Dracule Mihawk, he might need some precognitive abilities.

2) Nami gets to fly with Zeus

Zeus is a powerful Special Homie that belonged to Big Mom before he changed allegiances. The thunder cloud is currently fused with Nami's main weapon of choice, the Clima-Tact.

Nami is quite skilled at manipulating weather in the One Piece series. However, she tends to use Zeus for his lightning attacks rather than his cloud-based abilities. She also doesn't use him as her main source of transportation.

Big Mom has already shown that she can fly with Zeus, so perhaps Nami can do the same in the future. She isn't physically gifted, so she can maintain her distance from enemies while riding in the air.

3) Usopp sees into the future

Usopp briefly awakened his Observation Haki back in Dressrosa. This gave him the ability to see his surroundings in a clear way. Since he is a long-range sniper, this helps him pick out targets more easily.

Unfortunately, he hasn't really developed this ability over the years. The Wano Country arc was not his best showing.

Usopp needs to learn from his father in the Red Hair Pirates. Yasopp has the special ability to see into the future. In fact, One Piece Film: Red makes it clear that his Observation Haki is better than Charlotte Katakuri's.

Usopp will never surpass his father if he cannot improve his own Haki

4) Franky uses Seastone armor

Christopher aka T͟hē King Of Lightning @KingOfLighting Adding on to last post. If Franky got Seastone fist like Zephyr or Usopp got Seastone projectiles, then they would be able to damage body enhanced devil fruit users like any other Armament Haki user. In that case, they're better at learning better observation, especially Usopp. Adding on to last post. If Franky got Seastone fist like Zephyr or Usopp got Seastone projectiles, then they would be able to damage body enhanced devil fruit users like any other Armament Haki user. In that case, they're better at learning better observation, especially Usopp. https://t.co/onlA4IkXPu

Franky loves to upgrade his cyborg body with various enhancements. He never consumed a Devil Fruit, so he relies on his advanced technology for strength. However, this physical brawler could still use some help.

Seastone is a very potent material that would serve Franky well. For example, in One Piece Film: Z, the titular character fought with the Battle Smasher. It's a mechanical arm specifically designed with Seastone, which can nullify Devil Fruit abilities.

Franky is a highly intelligent character, so he could definitely improve his battle armor with Seastone modifications. While it's a very rare material in the One Piece series, he just needs to find the right amount.

5) Nico Robin finally learns Haki

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G Honestly Nico Robin has the potential to be one of the strongest female characters in One Piece. Since she was a former spy/assassin for Baroque Works and has connection with the Revolutionary Army she deadass could learn Rokushiki/Haki and her Devil Fruit alone is already OP. Honestly Nico Robin has the potential to be one of the strongest female characters in One Piece. Since she was a former spy/assassin for Baroque Works and has connection with the Revolutionary Army she deadass could learn Rokushiki/Haki and her Devil Fruit alone is already OP. 💯 https://t.co/XatSJaQfv0

Realistically, Nico Robin should be a deadlier fighter. The ability to sprout limbs from any surface makes her a masterclass assassin.

However, Robin is yet to demonstrate basic Haki techniques. She did use a move called Demonio Fleur back in the Onigashima Raid, which seems to have some dark shading, just like Haki. The anime is yet to adapt One Piece Chapter 1021, so viewers will have to wait and see.

Imagine what Robin could do if she applied some Armament Haki onto her sprouted limbs. She would be a far more serious threat to everybody. It's a bit late in the series, but she can still do some real damage with Haki.

6) Sanji learns Conqueror’s Haki

Sanji is the only member of the Monster Trio without Conqueror's Haki. Only a select few can wield this power in the One Piece series. Users also need to have very strong willpower. Sanji just so happens to meet these requirements.

Similar to his captain, Sanji has demonstrated the ability to sway others to his side, such as Charlotte Pudding and Germa 66. He also has great ambitions for the All Blue, which is a seemingly impossible dream.

Sanji having Conqueror's Haki isn't a far-fetched idea. He might not be as strong as Luffy or Zoro, but he does need to be near their level. The Monster Trio exists for a reason in the One Piece series.

On the plus side, it would be funny to see Zoro and Sanji split the skies in a comedic gag.

7) Kid masters Haki in general

Eustass Kid is a powerful fighter who mainly relies on his Devil Fruit powers. Kaido confirmed that he could use Conqueror's Haki, but this is very rarely demonstrated.

Kid almost never uses Haki in a serious fight, not even against Kaido and Big Mom themselves. He prefers to crush opponents with his metal contraptions.

It goes without saying that Haki is a basic necessity in the late game. The strongest pirates use this skill set to various degrees.

Kid could definitely learn to coat his attacks with some Armament Haki. His mecha creations would stand a better chance of surviving attacks. He shouldn't just depend on his Devil Fruit for everything.

8) Zoro forges a Black Blade

UbaiThoven (RXO) @RxoUbaid Me watching zoro leave wano without a black blade knowing he had one when he got there Me watching zoro leave wano without a black blade knowing he had one when he got there https://t.co/bammSNdlC7

Black Blades are a very rare classification of swords in the One Piece series. They are extremely resilient and will not bend very easily under pressure. It's currently unknown how they are even made. Very few characters have achieved this great feat, such as Dracule Mihawk and his Yoru sword.

Zoro's main goal is to become the best swordsman in the world. However, there is no way he can succeed without forging a Black Blade.

Mihawk set a very high bar for Zoro to jump over. The swordsman has already put Shusui back in its resting place, leaving him with one less Black Blade.

By this point in the One Piece story, Zoro needs to prove himself worthy of Mihawk's title. Blades with a black color are the pinnacle of quality swordsmanship. Perhaps he can achieve this with Wado Ichimonji, the sword that once belonged to his childhood friend, Kuina.

