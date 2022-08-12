Nami comes to fans' rescue after One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers are delayed

With a lack of One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers this week, fans have taken to Twitter to pass the time by discussing their favorite aspects and characters from the series. This unfortunate lack of spoilers for the issue is due to a break in publication for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, meaning no Shueisha series in the magazine will see spoilers this week.

As a result, fans have used the time they would have spent analyzing the scant information on One Piece Chapter 1057 to talk about why they enjoy the show so much. The topic of the day in this regard seems to be Nami, with a great number of fans taking to Twitter to express why they love this Straw Hat Pirate so much.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ discussion of Nami, in light of a lack of One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers, and why they love her so much.

Lack of One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers leads Nami to trend on Twitter as fans discuss The Walk, her initial character arc, and more.

Fan discussion

As aforementioned, a lack of One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers for this week has led to fans passing the time by discussing their favorite series in other contexts. The topic of the day seems to be Nami, who found herself trending on Twitter as fans began discussing various aspects of her character.

FeebleWeeble @Feeble_Weeble Arlong is easily top 10 arcs in One Piece, possibly even top 5. It has so many great moments, and the best moment for me has to be Nami asking for help. Arlong is easily top 10 arcs in One Piece, possibly even top 5. It has so many great moments, and the best moment for me has to be Nami asking for help. https://t.co/bmJJqj5VFc

One of the most popular topics of discussion is the Arlong Park arc, where Nami’s own personal character arc was finally and fully fleshed out and explored. Many fans often cite it as the arc that made them fall in love with the series, with a specific moment being the crew’s walk up to Arlong Park, so it’s unsurprising to see it be such common ground.

Ray (CW: Nisekoi) @KuroashiNoRay Was gonna ask why NAMI was trending but the top 1 girl in OP doesn't need a reason to trend Was gonna ask why NAMI was trending but the top 1 girl in OP doesn't need a reason to trend https://t.co/PLufU5lw35

Some fans are even going as far as to say it’s in their personal top 5 arcs in the series, which is certainly a respectable choice. It’s the first major crew versus crew arc in the series, and it also elevated the emotional stakes to levels not yet seen in the series.

Luffyrax @luffyrax I like the way Nami looks at Luffy lying on the floor I like the way Nami looks at Luffy lying on the floor https://t.co/0tY0OIDMOI

Others are discussing her relationship with Luffy, with many citing examples from the series and its associated official artwork to show how close the two are. This closeness stems from the aforementioned Arlong Park walk scene, in which Luffy refers to Nami as his friend for the first time.

Luffyrax @luffyrax This manga cover with Nami leaning on Luffy's hat <3 This manga cover with Nami leaning on Luffy's hat <3 https://t.co/9eSTyPyeBr

While her relationship with her captain is no doubt the most popular one being discussed by fans at this moment, her friendships with other crewmates are being referenced as well. Some fans bring up her relationship with Usopp, with the two scaredy cats being part of the Weakling Trio and seemingly always getting into trouble with one another.

The two are certainly a comedic pair to watch, and truly bring out the best in each other’s characters whenever they both appear in a scene. Fans are also discussing her relationship with Sanji, specifically citing the Whole Cake Island arc to show how deeply the two crewmates obviously care for one another.

tia 🍯 || ルフィ @hanvcock One of my favorite best friends in one piece usopp and nami, and they’re also one of my fav female/male duos in anime One of my favorite best friends in one piece usopp and nami, and they’re also one of my fav female/male duos in anime https://t.co/bdSXyhUth5

While still open to interpretation, this is certainly an accurate assessment from a certain point of view. Despite also having their differences in the arc due to how Sanji left the crew, there are clear, undisputable moments which show the two’s compassion for one another, whether those feelings be platonic or romantic.

Melony🍈 @MelonTeee ya know what I think Nami and Sanji as a ship is a little underrated, WCI showed us Nami loves Sanji just as much as he loves her. He's a little weirdo freak but he's HER little weirdo freak ya know what I think Nami and Sanji as a ship is a little underrated, WCI showed us Nami loves Sanji just as much as he loves her. He's a little weirdo freak but he's HER little weirdo freak https://t.co/pGOGb4atOq

Thankfully, this overall discussion of one of the longest-tenured and most popular straw hats seems to have satiated fans' appetite for One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers. While they’ll no doubt return to discussing the issue once more, there are at least plenty of hints for them to work through as they wait for the veritable One Piece Chapter 1057 spoiler info.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

