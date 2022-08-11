One Piece Episode 1029: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1029 will take us back in time as the upcoming episode will give us a chance to divulge Luffy and Uta’s past. Since One Piece Film: Red is already airing in Japanese cinemas, this week’s episode will leave behind the ongoing story of the Land of Wano to give fans more information about the movie’s characters.

This episode, in particular, will reveal exactly how Uta and Luffy met, featuring an appearance from everyone’s favorite red-haired pirate, Shanks. Continue reading to learn more about the release of One Piece Episode 1029, as well as what fans can expect from it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kid Luffy will appear once again in One Piece Episode 1029

When will the episode come out? Where can you watch it?

How did Luffy and Uta meet? (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1029 is set to come out this coming Sunday, August 14. As usual, it will first be aired on Japanese TV networks at around 11 am JST. Below, you can find a list containing the times the episode will come out internationally, depending on your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, August 13th

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, August 13th

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, August 13th

British Summer time – 3:00 am, August 14th

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, August 14th

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, August 14th

Philippine time – 10:00 am, August 14th

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, August 14th

Sadly, the episode will once again be delayed for Spanish and Latin American fans. The episode will be released in Spain at 10 am CEST, while in Latin America it will come out at 3 am PDT. Crunchyroll is the best way to enjoy One Piece Episode 1029 and all the other episodes of this series.

A recap of the last episode

Sakuga Lad @SakugaLad One Piece episode 1028. PEAK FICTION, GOAT, RAW, FIRE!

Those words uttered by a fellow cultured One Piece enjoyer is what best describe this week's latest installment of One Piece's anime adaptation. This is without question the pinnacle of Koyama Cinema. One Piece episode 1028. PEAK FICTION, GOAT, RAW, FIRE!Those words uttered by a fellow cultured One Piece enjoyer is what best describe this week's latest installment of One Piece's anime adaptation. This is without question the pinnacle of Koyama Cinema. https://t.co/5q1CqY4UCU

One Piece Episode 1028 started with Big Mom creating a new Homie after being convinced by Prometheus to give him a girlfriend. Using the power of this new creature, Big Mom was able to send Kid and Killer through the walls of Onigashima.

Inside the castle, Usopp, Nami, and Otama were doing their best to lose Page One, who was chasing them through the corridors of the castle. Elsewhere, Kid and Killer were recovering from Big Mom’s attack, prepared to fight her again. On their way towards the Yonko, they were intercepted by Hawkins, prompting Killer to stay behind and defeat the traitor.

While all this was happening, Luffy was finally waking up after being knocked out by Kaido. Thanks to this near-death experience, Luffy figured out how to unlock his Advanced Conqueror Haki, which allowed him to stop Kaido’s attacks, something that seemed impossible before.

Without warning, Luffy started attacking Kaido using his new power, sending the Emperor flying towards a rock. The episode ended with Luffy smiling at his friends and claiming he would beat Kaido no matter what happens.

What can you expect from One Piece Episode 1029?

As stated before, One Piece Episode 1029 will deal with Luffy and Uta’s shared past, starting from the moment they met as children. While it has not yet been confirmed, the episode could also explain how Luffy and Shanks met, most likely thanks to Uta.

We may also get a bit more information about Shank’s past, something fans have been claiming to know for years now. Unfortunately, the fight against Kaido will have to wait for at least two more weeks, as there is still another tie-in episode about the new movie.

This is a disappointment for many fans who are waiting to see Luffy reach his Gear V mode in the anime. Still, a large portion of the fanbase is hoping that One Piece Episode 1029 will be as interesting as the previews made it seem. Let’s hope that the episode fulfills their expectations, while giving us more information about some of our favorite characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das