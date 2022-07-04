Crunchyroll announces Solo Leveling anime adaptation on Anime Expo Day 2

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular manhwa series that garnered a lot of fans during its course of publishing. It's a Korean web novel that has been written by Chugong and was in the news a while back. About six months ago, Solo Leveling completed its run and the entire fan base was quite happy with the way the series had ended.

However, there is good news for the entire fan base since the series announced that it would be receiving an anime adaptation soon. Speculations surrounding the Solo Leveling made its rounds on the internet soon after the manhwa was completed.

Now, fans have not only received an official announcement, but also a teaser to show what can be expected from the anime adaptation.

Solo Leveling receives anime adaptation announcement at Anime Expo 2022

The series will finally receive an anime adaptation, and fans will be able to stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. However, this isn't surprising since it is one of the most successful manhwas of the decade and the reception was exceptional. Its popularity skyrocketed as soon as the first few chapters were released.

Those who haven’t read the manhwa should certainly do so owing to its amazing art style and plot.

Solo Leveling's anime adaptation was announced during the second day of Anime Expo which is one of the biggest anime conventions in the world. This is a convention that takes place every year in Los Angeles. Even popular content creators like Garnt (Gigguk) seem to be excited for this.

The series will be animated by A-1 Pictures, which is an amazing studio and was responsible for popular works like Darling In The Franxx, Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, Blue Exorcist, Sword Art Online, and Seven Deadly Sins to name a few.

Both Crunchyroll and A-1 Pictures have announced that Solo Leveling is already in the production stages and that fans can expect the series to make its debut sometime in 2023.

The studio did not provide any information regarding the release date, which means fans will have to wait a few months for that information to be announced. Shunsuke Nakashige will be directing the series and Noboru Kimura will be working on the script for the series. Meanwhile, Tomoka Sudo will be responsible for the character design.

Apart from this, the studio didn’t reveal anything about the main cast for Solo Leveling. That being said, fans can stay tuned for more updates regarding the anime adaptation. It is expected that the studio will soon update the fan base regarding the voice actors that will be playing the main characters in the series.

