Sword Art Online Progressive Movie releases new teaser

Sword Art Online Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night has just released a teaser for its new movie. The teaser opens with a shot of white flowers dancing on a lush green hill. Kirito stands looking over the horizon while Asuna sits beside him.

Suddenly, the music picks up and the scene changes to a dark room where a figure in a white hood is peeking around the corner. Kirito screams Asuna's name, and suddenly, they're barreling towards a giant horse with blue flames.

The teaser ends there but informs us that the movie will air in Japan during the Fall season.

More about Sword Art Online Scherzo of Deep Night

The sequel to Aria of a Starless Night, Scherzo will cover Volume Four of the Light Novel of the same name. The movie series was created to show fans the events that occurred on the lower floors of Aincard Castle, which weren't shown in the original anime.

The upcoming anime movie will feature Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna. Shiori Izawa will be Argo. The director is Ayako Kounou, while the action director is Yasuyuki Kai. Kento Toya will return as a character designer.

A-1 will be animating the movie once again while a few directors are also returning to the project.

See the full video:



#FutureSony #sao_anime Can’t get enough of Sword Art Online -EX-CHRONICLE- Online Edition? Afraid you missed the VR event of a lifetime? Watch Voice Actors Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna) & Ayahi Takagaki (Lisbeth) take on the exhibit!See the full video: youtu.be/HrNLQbdogmo Can’t get enough of Sword Art Online -EX-CHRONICLE- Online Edition? Afraid you missed the VR event of a lifetime? Watch Voice Actors Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna) & Ayahi Takagaki (Lisbeth) take on the exhibit!See the full video: youtu.be/HrNLQbdogmo #FutureSony #sao_anime https://t.co/cihqOEKmGH

Yen Press released a synopsis of Volume Four, which is shared below:

"It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis--but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever..."

Sword Art Online has truly come a long way from its first installment. Its expansive world and characters have been enjoyed by many and will continue to be appreciated when Deep Night is released. Stay tuned for more updates.

