Has Solo Leveling manhwa ended with Chapter 179?

Solo Leveling is a South Korean webcomic series (manhwa) written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. This series rose to popularity pretty quickly and garnered attention from manga readers worldwide.

The series has released over 170 chapters since 2016, and fans are taking a moment to come to terms with the fact that the manhwa series has ended. Chapter 179 marked the end of Solo Leveling, and official sources have confirmed the same.

Fans take to Twitter and reminisce as 'Solo Leveling' ends

Followers were quite saddened as one of the most popular manhwa series ended its run after being in print for the past five years. While some Solo Leveling fans have thanked the creator and bid farewell to the series, some are still processing the fact that it has come to an end.

🍔Kiyan🍟 @JustKiyan Welp, Solo Leveling is finally over..



I'm glad i was able to follow this thing from when it first started what a journey



one of these days I'm gonna be rereading it just to experience the whole entirely again. Welp, Solo Leveling is finally over..I'm glad i was able to follow this thing from when it first started what a journeyone of these days I'm gonna be rereading it just to experience the whole entirely again. https://t.co/EUNDXXq5zM

BrokenKatana @KatanaBroken What an experience Solo Leveling was from start to finish, the final arc could’ve been handled differently but other than that it was an amazing read highly recommend it



9/10 What an experience Solo Leveling was from start to finish, the final arc could’ve been handled differently but other than that it was an amazing read highly recommend it 9/10 https://t.co/DvyJiT2XPB

Solo Leveling did not have an unexpected ending, and the creator ended it with a significant battle. Some fans were quite annoyed with the way the series ended and believed it would have been better if the manhwa had adopted the ending of the web novel.

Based👑 @BasedLuffy56 Damn solo leveling had a mediocre ending? I am so shocked Damn solo leveling had a mediocre ending? I am so shocked https://t.co/3PE10YOLfF

Majster🤍 @Majster26022141 @BasedLuffy56 They didnt adapt the after story from WB witch wouldve been a better conclusion. This ending is unsatisfaying af @BasedLuffy56 They didnt adapt the after story from WB witch wouldve been a better conclusion. This ending is unsatisfaying af

That aside, fans are trying to understand if the series has any plans moving forward. However, the creator has not confirmed anything besides the live-action adaptation currently in the production stage.

Due to its popularity, there is a possibility of Solo Leveling receiving an anime adaptation, and fans continue to sign petitions for the same.

'Solo Leveling' synopsis

Years ago, a "Gate" had appeared that connected the world with a realm filled with monsters. These creatures would wreak havoc, and to fight them, humans would receive superhuman powers and become Hunters.

The story revolves around a character named Sung Jin-Woo, who happens to be one of the weakest Hunters in the world. One of the missions assigned to him proves to be extremely difficult, and Jin-Woo wakes up in a hospital three days later.

In front of him lies a screen that resembles a quest log asking him to complete an unrealistic training that would be highly rigorous. He realizes that this could be his opportunity to become one of the strongest Hunters on Earth and battle these monsters, thus beginning a journey that captivated millions of readers.

