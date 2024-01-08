What are dungeons in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling's fantasy world brings with it some interesting concepts that keep viewers hooked to the very end. From powerful abilities Hunters possess to fearsome Magic Beasts, Chugong's work has it all and displays it in stunning fashion.

After a long wait and unimaginable hype, Solo Leveling episode 1 aired on January 6, 2024, and did not disappoint. It did a stellar job of setting the scene and introducing the concepts of the Gate, the Hunters, Dungeons and the Magic Beasts in them. This article will glance at what dungeons are exactly and how they came to be.

Solo Leveling: Dungeons, explained

Sung Jin-Woo and the group that he joined, led by D-rank Hunter Song Chi-Yul, entered a similar ranked dungeon. Inside, after clearing the initial bit, they discover a secret passage that leads down another path in the Cartenon Temple. But what are dungeons exactly?

Ten years ago, Gates began appearing across the world that connected the human world to the world of monsters. Dungeons are pockets of chaos that connect these worlds through the aforementioned gates. They usually contain a swarm of monsters, led by a boss, and remain open until the boss is defeated.

The God Statue in the Cartenon Temple as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Upon defeating the boss, the dungeon remains open for roughly an hour before closing all by itself. However, dungeons have a timer of sorts - they must be cleared within 7 days of opening.

Failure to do so will lead to a "Dungeon Break", i.e., the monsters inside the dungeon will be allowed to cross over into the human realm and wreak havoc. Dungeons are also ranked in a similar manner to Hunters, ranging from Rank A to E with S being the highest.

Essence Stones, collected after defeating high-ranked beasts, can be used to craft powerful weapons and gear. Mana Crystals collected from dungeons are similar to Essence Stones but are less potent. Simply put, loot from dungeons helps in gaining stronger weapons that in turn allow Hunters to fight higher ranked beasts.

What happened in the Cartenon Temple?

The God Statue preparing to attack in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Initially believed to an easy raid of a D-rank Dungeon, Sung Jin-Woo and the group found themselves caught in a sticky situation after venturing down a secret path. They entered a chamber filled with giant stone statues and found the 10 commandments of the Cartenon Temple.

However, when one of them tried to escape, a statue by the door swung its weapon in an instant and cleaved the Hunter in half.

At the center of the chamber was the Statue of a God or Lord of the Temple. As more tried to escape, the God Statue fired beams from its eyes that incinerated the fleeing Hunters.

In conclusion

Solo Leveling has taken the anime world by storm. The anime adaptation of the immensely popular Webtoon/Manhwa was speeding on the hype train since its initial announcement in 2022. Now, in 2024, it has finally begun and the numbers it has raked in thus far speak for themselves.

Although the idea is similar to Isekai anime, with dungeons and magic and adventures, Solo Leveling brings a bit of a different look to the table with its Hunter concept and their abilities. For now, episode 2 is on the way and has fans at the edge of their seats.