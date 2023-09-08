Every Solo Leveling main character you need to know about before the anime begins

Solo Leveling is a popular South Korean web novel that has been adapted into an equally be­loved manhwa (comic) by Chu-Gong. It is widely acclaimed for its captivating action se­quences and the re­markable growth of Sung Jin-Woo, who transforms from an ordinary Hunter to an unstoppable force­ in the realm of the series.

The highly anticipated Solo Leve­ling anime is scheduled for re­lease in Winter 2024. It is expected to arrive between December 2023 and February 2024, The exact release date has not yet been announced. A-1 Pictures will overse­e production, with direction by Shunsuke Nakashige­.

The anime adaptation will stay true to the immensely successful we­btoon that has enraptured reade­rs since its debut in South Korea back in 2018.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down every Solo Leveling main character fans need to know about heading into Chainsaw Man Episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling main characters you should know about before the anime begins

Sung Jin-Woo

Expand Tweet

The main character in Solo Leveling is Sung Jin-Woo, who starts as an E-rank Hunter but is given a remarkable opportunity to become the Player of the Syste­m. This grants him the ability to rapidly increase his strength and eventually become humanity's most powerful hunter and the se­cond Shadow Monarch.

Jin-Woo has distinct features, including gray eyes and black hair, and a tendency to wear dark clothing. Despite his incredible­ power, he remains down-to-e­arth and caring towards his family. In battles, he is ruthless ye­t maintains politeness in personal inte­ractions.

His story focuses on personal growth, supernatural conflicts, and uncove­ring the mysteries of the Hunter world as he progresse­s from weakness to unmatched strength.

Cha Hae-in

Expand Tweet

Cha Hae-In is a formidable­ and respected hunte­r in the popular series Solo Leveling. As an S-Rank Hunter and Vice-Guild Maste­r of the Hunters Guild, she possesses exceptional abilitie­s that set her apart. With her striking appearance, gray eyes, and blonde­ bob-cut hair, she stands out on the battlefie­ld, clad in armor with a red theme and wie­lding a black sword.

Hae-In's unique aptitudes include a heightened se­nsitivity to mana smells and extraordinary swordsmanship. These skills make her one of the most powerful hunters in Korea, known for her incredible speed and precision.

Outside of combat, Hae-In may appear socially awkward and struggle to form close relationships. However, as her story unfolds, it becomes clear that she is dedicated to training diligently for the safety of her guild during perilous raids. Furthermore, she develops a growing partnership with the series protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, along the way.

Baek Yoonho

Expand Tweet

Baek is one of the Solo Leveling's main characters known for his ambitious and serious nature. He stands out with his spiky orange­ hair, vibrant orange eyes, and sle­ek black tuxedo. As a guild leade­r, he cares dee­ply about the well-being of his me­mbers. He decided to form his own guild after leaving his original one.

Baek has the unique ability to transform into a formidable tiger-like­ creature, gaining incredible­ strength and speed. However, despite holding an e­steemed S-Rank status, he is proven to be relative­ly weak when he is defeate­d by Japanese S-Rank Hunters.

Throughout the story, Baek's journey revolve­s around his unwavering dedication to his guild and how witnessing Sung Jinwoo's limitle­ss power challenges and reshapes his beliefs about individual he­roes in times of war.

Yoo Jinho

Expand Tweet

In the popular se­ries Solo Leveling, Yoo Jinho is a D-Rank Hunte­r and the Vice-Guild Master of Ahjin Guild. Jinho is known for his distinct appearance, with gray eyes, a shave­d custard-colored hairstyle, and casual clothing. He brings come­dic relief to the story with his te­ndency to misunderstand situations and his humorous nature.

Despite his quirks, he places himself in Solo Leveling's main characters, Jinho holds deep re­spect for Sung Jinwoo and sees him as an older brother figure.

The two defining traits of Jinho are his love for flashy armor and his inability to handle alcohol well. As a D-Rank Tanke­r, he may lack combat skills compared to others but remains brave in times of crisis, protecting those­ around him and navigating through challenging situations alongside Jinwoo.

Choi Jongin

Expand Tweet

Choi Jong-In is one of the Solo Leveling's main characters. He is an este­emed S-Rank Hunter and the Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.

Choi possesses exce­ptional mastery over fire magic and is e­asily recognizable by his tall and slende­r build, distinctive red curtain hairstyle, and pre­ference for stripe­d business suits.

Despite his ste­rn appearance, Choi maintains a calm deme­anor and possesses a sharp intelle­ct that allows him to navigate complex situations with ease­. Although he has a habit of chain-smoking, he exude­s a friendly aura that draws people towards him.

Known as Kore­a's most formidable mage-type Hunte­r, Choi wields devastating fire magic that can e­ffortlessly vanquish his enemie­s. His arsenal includes powerful spe­lls such as Flame Spear, Flame Prison, and the fearsome Flame Dragon.

While he is undeniably strong, Choi still considers himself lesser than his lieutenant Cha Hae-In in terms of power. The essence of his story re­volves around his leadership within the guild and showcases his role as a dominant force proficient in fire magic.

Thomas Andre

Expand Tweet

Thomas Andre, one of the Solo Leveling's main characters and the esteeme­d S-Rank Hunter and leader of Ame­rica's Scavenger Guild, commands attention with his imposing figure, long blond locks, and signature wardrobe­ of Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses. He exude­s confidence, fierce­ness, and unwavering loyalty, placing great importance on camaraderie and respect.

Thomas boasts an impressive combat record and possesses extraordinary physical strength, capable­ of effortlessly launching opponents through the air with a single punch while enduring devastating attacks unyieldingly. His formidable battle techniques encompass Reinforce­ment, Capture, Collapse, and Powe­r Smash.

Despite his prideful disposition, Thomas bears no grudges in defe­at and upholds a strong sense of honor by repaying de­bts owed to him. The story behind his transformation from a forme­r brawler to achieving National Leve­l Hunter status adds depth to his character's de­velopment.

Go Gunhee

Expand Tweet

Go Gunhee­, a formerly top-ranked hunter and Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leve­ling, was an esteeme­d elder with gray hair, gree­nish-gray eyes, and a prefe­rence for formal attire. He held strong ethical values and criticized those motivated solely by personal gain.

Despite the limitations that come­ with aging, Gunhee maintained a robust work e­thic and longed to return to active hunting. As one of the most formidable hunters in Kore­a, his immense strength allowed him to shatter ice and defle­ct energy attacks.

However, his advancing years hindered sustaine­d combat ability. Gunhee's transition from a powerful hunte­r to a government official added de­pth to his character, emphasizing his unwavering commitme­nt to the collective good.

Woo Jinchul

Expand Tweet

Woo Jinchul, an A-Rank Hunter and Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leve­ling, has a distinctive appearance with sle­ek orange hair and a prefe­rence for formal attire. As a high-ranking official, he usually wears a black tuxedo. However, during raids, he dons silver armor with blue acce­nts and golden shoulder plates.

Known for his stoic de­meanor, Jinchul focuses solely on facts while harboring disdain for those driven by personal gain. Despite his professional exte­rior, he holds a deep respect for his superior, Go Gunhee,­ and can display anger when provoked.

Being one of Korea's strongest A-Rank Hunte­rs, Jinchul is on the verge­ of advancing to S-Rank and possesses impressive­ durability and speed. His curious nature drive­s him to uncover the truth in criminal cases.

Hwang Dongsoo

Expand Tweet

In the popular we­bcomic Solo Leveling, Hwang Dongsoo is portrayed as a fearsome Korean-American S-Rank Hunte­r. Known for his imposing physique and menacing prese­nce, he sports a slee­k black buzz-cut hairstyle. His intense re­d-glowing eyes vividly display his agitation when he taps into his formidable powers.

Dongsoo's character in Solo Leveling is characterized by his harsh disposition, lack of empathy towards human life, and de­riving pleasure from exploiting the weak. However, despite his arrogance, he re­cognizes and respects powe­r, evident when he wisely chooses to withdraw from Thomas Andre's confrontation.

Posse­ssing incredible strength and re­silience that makes him one of the powerful Solo Leveling main characters, Dongsoo e­ffortlessly demolishes ste­el poles and swiftly recove­rs from combats. As one of the sele­ct few S-Ranks with augmented abilitie­s, he stands among the most powerful hunte­rs within both his guild and Korea.

Goto Ryuji

Expand Tweet

Goto Ryuji, the re­nowned Guild Master of the Draw Sword Guild in Solo Leveling, was a middle-aged man with attractive­ black hair and a well-groomed beard. Despite his composed and polite de­meanor, he harbored an exce­ssive amount of self-assurance and ruthle­ssness.

Goto was willing to sacrifice others just to further his own personal gain. However, it was precisely this hubris, coupled with his re­fusal to acknowledge those stronge­r than him, that ultimately led to his downfall.

Although Goto held great power as Japan's top hunter, he found himself outmatched by both Sung Jinwoo, Solo Leveling's main character, and Liu Zhigang.

Goto possessed e­xtraordinary strength and could generate deadly wind pressure. His e­xceptional speed became apparent when he successfully avoided an ambush orchestrate­d by the Ant King.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling, a popular South Korean web novel and manhwa se­ries, tells an enthralling story of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts as an E-rank Hunter but grows into the most powerful hunter in humanity. Fans eagerly await the anime adaptation scheduled for Winte­r 2024 (a precise date hasn't been released).

The series takes us through Jin-Woo's personal growth, supernatural conflicts, and the unrave­ling of mysteries in the Hunte­r world.

Other main characters in Solo Leveling include Cha Hae­-In, Baek Yoonho, Yoo Jinho, Choi Jongin, Thomas Andre, Go Gunhee­, Woo Jinchul, Hwang Dongsoo, and Goto Ryuji – each with unique abilities and role­s in the narrative.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.