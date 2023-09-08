Every Solo Leveling main character you need to know about before the anime begins

Solo Leveling is a popular South Korean web novel that has been adapted into an equally beloved manhwa (comic) by Chu-Gong. It is widely acclaimed for its captivating action sequences and the remarkable growth of Sung Jin-Woo, who transforms from an ordinary Hunter to an unstoppable force in the realm of the series.
The highly anticipated Solo Leveling anime is scheduled for release in Winter 2024. It is expected to arrive between December 2023 and February 2024, The exact release date has not yet been announced. A-1 Pictures will oversee production, with direction by Shunsuke Nakashige.
The anime adaptation will stay true to the immensely successful webtoon that has enraptured readers since its debut in South Korea back in 2018.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down every Solo Leveling main character fans need to know about.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling series.
Solo Leveling main characters you should know about before the anime begins
Sung Jin-Woo
The main character in Solo Leveling is Sung Jin-Woo, who starts as an E-rank Hunter but is given a remarkable opportunity to become the Player of the System. This grants him the ability to rapidly increase his strength and eventually become humanity's most powerful hunter and the second Shadow Monarch.
Jin-Woo has distinct features, including gray eyes and black hair, and a tendency to wear dark clothing. Despite his incredible power, he remains down-to-earth and caring towards his family. In battles, he is ruthless yet maintains politeness in personal interactions.
His story focuses on personal growth, supernatural conflicts, and uncovering the mysteries of the Hunter world as he progresses from weakness to unmatched strength.
Cha Hae-in
Cha Hae-In is a formidable and respected hunter in the popular series Solo Leveling. As an S-Rank Hunter and Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, she possesses exceptional abilities that set her apart. With her striking appearance, gray eyes, and blonde bob-cut hair, she stands out on the battlefield, clad in armor with a red theme and wielding a black sword.
Hae-In's unique aptitudes include a heightened sensitivity to mana smells and extraordinary swordsmanship. These skills make her one of the most powerful hunters in Korea, known for her incredible speed and precision.
Outside of combat, Hae-In may appear socially awkward and struggle to form close relationships. However, as her story unfolds, it becomes clear that she is dedicated to training diligently for the safety of her guild during perilous raids. Furthermore, she develops a growing partnership with the series protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, along the way.
Baek Yoonho
Baek is one of the Solo Leveling's main characters known for his ambitious and serious nature. He stands out with his spiky orange hair, vibrant orange eyes, and sleek black tuxedo. As a guild leader, he cares deeply about the well-being of his members. He decided to form his own guild after leaving his original one.
Baek has the unique ability to transform into a formidable tiger-like creature, gaining incredible strength and speed. However, despite holding an esteemed S-Rank status, he is proven to be relatively weak when he is defeated by Japanese S-Rank Hunters.
Throughout the story, Baek's journey revolves around his unwavering dedication to his guild and how witnessing Sung Jinwoo's limitless power challenges and reshapes his beliefs about individual heroes in times of war.
Yoo Jinho
In the popular series Solo Leveling, Yoo Jinho is a D-Rank Hunter and the Vice-Guild Master of Ahjin Guild. Jinho is known for his distinct appearance, with gray eyes, a shaved custard-colored hairstyle, and casual clothing. He brings comedic relief to the story with his tendency to misunderstand situations and his humorous nature.
Despite his quirks, he places himself in Solo Leveling's main characters, Jinho holds deep respect for Sung Jinwoo and sees him as an older brother figure.
The two defining traits of Jinho are his love for flashy armor and his inability to handle alcohol well. As a D-Rank Tanker, he may lack combat skills compared to others but remains brave in times of crisis, protecting those around him and navigating through challenging situations alongside Jinwoo.
Choi Jongin
Choi Jong-In is one of the Solo Leveling's main characters. He is an esteemed S-Rank Hunter and the Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.
Choi possesses exceptional mastery over fire magic and is easily recognizable by his tall and slender build, distinctive red curtain hairstyle, and preference for striped business suits.
Despite his stern appearance, Choi maintains a calm demeanor and possesses a sharp intellect that allows him to navigate complex situations with ease. Although he has a habit of chain-smoking, he exudes a friendly aura that draws people towards him.
Known as Korea's most formidable mage-type Hunter, Choi wields devastating fire magic that can effortlessly vanquish his enemies. His arsenal includes powerful spells such as Flame Spear, Flame Prison, and the fearsome Flame Dragon.
While he is undeniably strong, Choi still considers himself lesser than his lieutenant Cha Hae-In in terms of power. The essence of his story revolves around his leadership within the guild and showcases his role as a dominant force proficient in fire magic.
Thomas Andre
Thomas Andre, one of the Solo Leveling's main characters and the esteemed S-Rank Hunter and leader of America's Scavenger Guild, commands attention with his imposing figure, long blond locks, and signature wardrobe of Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses. He exudes confidence, fierceness, and unwavering loyalty, placing great importance on camaraderie and respect.
Thomas boasts an impressive combat record and possesses extraordinary physical strength, capable of effortlessly launching opponents through the air with a single punch while enduring devastating attacks unyieldingly. His formidable battle techniques encompass Reinforcement, Capture, Collapse, and Power Smash.
Despite his prideful disposition, Thomas bears no grudges in defeat and upholds a strong sense of honor by repaying debts owed to him. The story behind his transformation from a former brawler to achieving National Level Hunter status adds depth to his character's development.
Go Gunhee
Go Gunhee, a formerly top-ranked hunter and Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leveling, was an esteemed elder with gray hair, greenish-gray eyes, and a preference for formal attire. He held strong ethical values and criticized those motivated solely by personal gain.
Despite the limitations that come with aging, Gunhee maintained a robust work ethic and longed to return to active hunting. As one of the most formidable hunters in Korea, his immense strength allowed him to shatter ice and deflect energy attacks.
However, his advancing years hindered sustained combat ability. Gunhee's transition from a powerful hunter to a government official added depth to his character, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the collective good.
Woo Jinchul
Woo Jinchul, an A-Rank Hunter and Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leveling, has a distinctive appearance with sleek orange hair and a preference for formal attire. As a high-ranking official, he usually wears a black tuxedo. However, during raids, he dons silver armor with blue accents and golden shoulder plates.
Known for his stoic demeanor, Jinchul focuses solely on facts while harboring disdain for those driven by personal gain. Despite his professional exterior, he holds a deep respect for his superior, Go Gunhee, and can display anger when provoked.
Being one of Korea's strongest A-Rank Hunters, Jinchul is on the verge of advancing to S-Rank and possesses impressive durability and speed. His curious nature drives him to uncover the truth in criminal cases.
Hwang Dongsoo
In the popular webcomic Solo Leveling, Hwang Dongsoo is portrayed as a fearsome Korean-American S-Rank Hunter. Known for his imposing physique and menacing presence, he sports a sleek black buzz-cut hairstyle. His intense red-glowing eyes vividly display his agitation when he taps into his formidable powers.
Dongsoo's character in Solo Leveling is characterized by his harsh disposition, lack of empathy towards human life, and deriving pleasure from exploiting the weak. However, despite his arrogance, he recognizes and respects power, evident when he wisely chooses to withdraw from Thomas Andre's confrontation.
Possessing incredible strength and resilience that makes him one of the powerful Solo Leveling main characters, Dongsoo effortlessly demolishes steel poles and swiftly recovers from combats. As one of the select few S-Ranks with augmented abilities, he stands among the most powerful hunters within both his guild and Korea.
Goto Ryuji
Goto Ryuji, the renowned Guild Master of the Draw Sword Guild in Solo Leveling, was a middle-aged man with attractive black hair and a well-groomed beard. Despite his composed and polite demeanor, he harbored an excessive amount of self-assurance and ruthlessness.
Goto was willing to sacrifice others just to further his own personal gain. However, it was precisely this hubris, coupled with his refusal to acknowledge those stronger than him, that ultimately led to his downfall.
Although Goto held great power as Japan's top hunter, he found himself outmatched by both Sung Jinwoo, Solo Leveling's main character, and Liu Zhigang.
Goto possessed extraordinary strength and could generate deadly wind pressure. His exceptional speed became apparent when he successfully avoided an ambush orchestrated by the Ant King.
Final Thoughts
Solo Leveling, a popular South Korean web novel and manhwa series, tells an enthralling story of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts as an E-rank Hunter but grows into the most powerful hunter in humanity. Fans eagerly await the anime adaptation scheduled for Winter 2024 (a precise date hasn't been released).
The series takes us through Jin-Woo's personal growth, supernatural conflicts, and the unraveling of mysteries in the Hunter world.
Other main characters in Solo Leveling include Cha Hae-In, Baek Yoonho, Yoo Jinho, Choi Jongin, Thomas Andre, Go Gunhee, Woo Jinchul, Hwang Dongsoo, and Goto Ryuji – each with unique abilities and roles in the narrative.
