Solo Leveling changing Sung Jin Woo's name makes fans fear for the fate of the anime

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime series, and the trailer for the series was released on March 21, 2023. The anime series was originally scheduled for 2023 but is now revealed to air in the winter of 2024.

In addition to this information, a separate report has disclosed that the name of the protagonist of Solo Leveling, Sung Jin Woo, will be altered. In the anime series, the protagonist will be given a new name. Following the announcement, fans felt a great deal of dissatisfaction.

Solo Leveling's Sung Jin Woo's name to be changed to Mizushino Shun

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Sung Jinwoo's name in anime will be "MIZUSHINO SHUN" (水篠 旬) Solo Leveling Anime New Key VisualSung Jinwoo's name in anime will be "MIZUSHINO SHUN" (水篠 旬) Solo Leveling Anime New Key Visual😭🔥Sung Jinwoo's name in anime will be "MIZUSHINO SHUN" (水篠 旬) https://t.co/YZdh8SlLFS

Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean online novel. Beginning on July 25, 2016, it was serialized via Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage before being fully released by D&C Media under its Papyrus label on November 4, 2016. During Anime Expo 2022, it was revealed that the story would be adapted into an anime series.

On Tuesday, March 21, a trustworthy Twitter user named @king_jin_woo said that the protagonist's name in Solo Leveling would be changed. In the webcomic, Sung Jin Woo is a lowly E-rank hunter who is given a chance when he is chosen as the player of the System, a mysterious software. He gains the amazing ability to gain unlimited strength. Thus begins a long journey with him and his goal to become mankind's greatest hunter.

Nevertheless, according to reports, he will be known to fans as Mizushino Shun in the anime. As the information became public, fans were let down, and some are even now concerned for the future of the anime.

Fans are concerned about the future of Solo Leveling

A still of Sung Jin Woo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The studio has already produced several fantastic animation works that people have liked. While many fans are happy with the new projects that A-1 Pictures is working on, others are becoming worried about the studio.

Many expressed their joy when the studio released the series' promotional trailer. But now that the protagonist's name has changed, many people are getting apprehensive.

Several have expressed their displeasure with the studio's decision to modify Sung Jin Woo's name. One fan even commented on the significance of the name in the tweet. Some fans argue that if the identities were altered, there would be no assurance of the anime's survival.

One fan wished the studio would leave the location's name alone because of its significance to the plot. This decision by the studio has left many fans disappointed.

☁️ Zasha ☁️ @Heatherlkl



Sung = Successor or one on the verge of winning

Jin-woo = treasured friend



I hate it when stories are changed and these types of easter eggs get lost. @king_jin_woo I wish they didn't change it, his name has meaning.Sung = Successor or one on the verge of winningJin-woo = treasured friendI hate it when stories are changed and these types of easter eggs get lost. @king_jin_woo I wish they didn't change it, his name has meaning.Sung = Successor or one on the verge of winningJin-woo = treasured friendI hate it when stories are changed and these types of easter eggs get lost.

ri @priestcale hoping that the anime will turn out good!! pls i hope that they will not change the places too... it's so crucial for the story @king_jin_woo sung drip woo no morehoping that the anime will turn out good!! pls i hope that they will not change the places too... it's so crucial for the story @king_jin_woo sung drip woo no more 😔😔 hoping that the anime will turn out good!! pls i hope that they will not change the places too... it's so crucial for the story 😔😔

Imaann... @oye_iman @king_jin_woo Now why would they change his name from "sung jinwoo" to THAT @king_jin_woo Now why would they change his name from "sung jinwoo" to THAT https://t.co/yv4EWDRcpk

In addition to those who are worried, some are not much impacted by the name change. Some fans are optimistic and excited about seeing the anime when it premieres in the winter of 2024.

Numbah5 @KiddN3xTDoor @king_jin_woo This looks cool! The Manhwa is called Solo Leveling? Idk if I want to watch the anime first or read the manga. I kind of like the trend I've been doing since AOT came out with watching the first season of the anime, then picking up the paperback afterwards @king_jin_woo This looks cool! The Manhwa is called Solo Leveling? Idk if I want to watch the anime first or read the manga. I kind of like the trend I've been doing since AOT came out with watching the first season of the anime, then picking up the paperback afterwards

What is Solo Leveling about?

Solo Leveling is set in a world where hunters, who are human fighters with supernatural abilities, must battle terrifying creatures to rescue humanity from extinction. Sung Jin Woo, a hunter noted for his physical weakness, is entangled in a never-ending war for his own life.

A still of Sung Jin Woo from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After surviving an enormously strong double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire squad, a strange software called the System selects him as its sole player. The System also offers him extremely unusual powers to gain strength and turn anyone he kills into a loyal minion known as a shadow.

Jin Woo then sets off on a mission to discover the mysteries of the dungeons and the true source of his talents, all while facing battle against a range of human and monster enemies.

The anime will reportedly be broadcast through Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

