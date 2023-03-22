Solo Leveling changing Sung Jin Woo's name makes fans fear for the fate of the anime

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime series, and the trailer for the series was released on March 21, 2023. The anime series was originally scheduled for 2023 but is now revealed to air in the winter of 2024.
In addition to this information, a separate report has disclosed that the name of the protagonist of Solo Leveling, Sung Jin Woo, will be altered. In the anime series, the protagonist will be given a new name. Following the announcement, fans felt a great deal of dissatisfaction.
Solo Leveling's Sung Jin Woo's name to be changed to Mizushino Shun
Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean online novel. Beginning on July 25, 2016, it was serialized via Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage before being fully released by D&C Media under its Papyrus label on November 4, 2016. During Anime Expo 2022, it was revealed that the story would be adapted into an anime series.
On Tuesday, March 21, a trustworthy Twitter user named @king_jin_woo said that the protagonist's name in Solo Leveling would be changed. In the webcomic, Sung Jin Woo is a lowly E-rank hunter who is given a chance when he is chosen as the player of the System, a mysterious software. He gains the amazing ability to gain unlimited strength. Thus begins a long journey with him and his goal to become mankind's greatest hunter.
Nevertheless, according to reports, he will be known to fans as Mizushino Shun in the anime. As the information became public, fans were let down, and some are even now concerned for the future of the anime.
Fans are concerned about the future of Solo Leveling
The studio has already produced several fantastic animation works that people have liked. While many fans are happy with the new projects that A-1 Pictures is working on, others are becoming worried about the studio.
Many expressed their joy when the studio released the series' promotional trailer. But now that the protagonist's name has changed, many people are getting apprehensive.
Several have expressed their displeasure with the studio's decision to modify Sung Jin Woo's name. One fan even commented on the significance of the name in the tweet. Some fans argue that if the identities were altered, there would be no assurance of the anime's survival.
One fan wished the studio would leave the location's name alone because of its significance to the plot. This decision by the studio has left many fans disappointed.
In addition to those who are worried, some are not much impacted by the name change. Some fans are optimistic and excited about seeing the anime when it premieres in the winter of 2024.
What is Solo Leveling about?
Solo Leveling is set in a world where hunters, who are human fighters with supernatural abilities, must battle terrifying creatures to rescue humanity from extinction. Sung Jin Woo, a hunter noted for his physical weakness, is entangled in a never-ending war for his own life.
After surviving an enormously strong double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire squad, a strange software called the System selects him as its sole player. The System also offers him extremely unusual powers to gain strength and turn anyone he kills into a loyal minion known as a shadow.
Jin Woo then sets off on a mission to discover the mysteries of the dungeons and the true source of his talents, all while facing battle against a range of human and monster enemies.
The anime will reportedly be broadcast through Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.