Solo Leveling anime reveals character designs for Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In

On Monday, March 20, 2023, A-1 Pictures presented the character designs for Solo Leveling anime's main character, Sung Jin Woo. Alongside him, the studio also revealed the female protagonist Cha Hae In's design once again. The initial designs were first unveiled in December 2022. While the quick teaser didn't reveal much about the series, viewers did get a glance at the protagonist's character designs.

Chugong originally wrote the online fiction titled Solo Leveling. Jang Sung Rak, aka Dubu, later illustrated the webtoon. However, he passed away on July 23, 2022, due to a brain hemorrhage.

Solo Levling anime's character designs sees Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In in battle mode

The announcement of the Solo Leveling anime came in July 2022. Since then, no significant information has been released. However, on March 18, 2022, a tweet stated that there would be important information on March 21, and ahead of big Solo Leveling anime news, studio A-1 Pictures has released the character designs for Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In.

The former is the Solo Leveling anime's main character. The story sees Sung Jin Woo as a poor E-Rank hunter who receives a grand opportunity when he is chosen as the player of a mystical program known as the System. Moreover, he is given the extraordinary power to increase in strength without bounds. This ensues a long adventure involing him and his ambition to become the greatest hunter of mankind.

Cha Hae In, on the other hand, excels in swordsmanship and is the country's sole female S-Rank hunter. However, she has a strange disease that makes other hunters smell terrible towards her, except for Jin Woo for whom she later develops romantic feelings. This leads her to realize that he is the only hunter she has ever met who smells nice to her.

Along with the Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In's usual design, the studio also provided battle designs for the two protagonists. Apart from that, the studio also provided a glimpse at the animation that fans of the Solo Leveling anime is expected to have.

What is the Solo Leveling anime about?

A Still from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures Studio)

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where hunters, who are human warriors with supernatural powers, must fight dangerous monsters to save humanity from being wiped out. However, hunter Sung Jin Woo, who is known to be physically weak, gets caught in a never-ending battle for his own life.

One day, after surviving an immensely powerful double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire team, a mysterious software called the System picks him as its single player. The System also grants him the exceedingly rare ability to advance in strength and transform anybody he kills into a faithful minion called a shadow.

Jin Woo then embarks on a quest to learn the mysteries of the dungeons and the actual source of his powers while facing off against a variety of foes, both humans and monsters.

Solo Leveling anime will reportedly be broadcast through Crunchyroll outside of Asia.

