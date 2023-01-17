Solo Leveling anime: Expected release date, character designs, what to expect

Solo Leveling is a popular Korean manhwa based on Chugong's novel of the same name. In 2021, it was one of the most popular Korean comic series that gained a global audience. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, the Weakest Hunter in his strive, to become the strongest S-Rank Hunter.

Fans frequently see their favorite manhwa or Korean comics adapted into K-dramas. However, this time, it is a little different because they will see the anime adaptation of the renowned series Solo Leveling.

The manhwa dominated the internet in the years following its release, breaking all records that didn't go unnoticed by anime producers in Japan. Thus, A-1 Studios, who are known for producing several popular Japanese series, including Kaguya-Sama Love is War, Black Butler, among others, will shortly release the anime adaptation of the manhwa.

Solo Leveling will be available to stream on Crunchyroll by mid-March

Expected release date

At the 2022 Anime Expo, it was revealed that the well-known webcomic Solo Leveling will receive an anime adaptation. Fans also got a trailer, although the release date and time have not yet been made public. However, it is expected that the anime adaptation will premiere on Crunchyroll by the second week of March 2023.

Character design of the main characters

🍊¹⁷ @swagsugaaaaaaaa Hunter Sung Jin Woo and Hunter Cha Hae In are too cute for my heart 🥺 #SoloLeveling Hunter Sung Jin Woo and Hunter Cha Hae In are too cute for my heart 🥺 #SoloLeveling https://t.co/Uv3tflClni

A1 Pictures is known for creating several well-known animes that included captivating characters like Kaori and Kosei from Your Lie in April or the charismatic Sebastian from Black Butler. Fans have therefore set high expectations from the studio for the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling.

The character designs for the main characters Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In have already been revealed by Studio A-1 Pictures. Sung Jinwoo, the anime's main character, was originally known as the series' Weakest Hunter. However, after a certain incident, the System selects him as the sole player who can level up. He then utilizes the opportunity to start acing through the System.

Anime production materials @anime_materials Character design of Solo Leveling anime, made by Tomoko Sudou/須藤智子. Character design of Solo Leveling anime, made by Tomoko Sudou/須藤智子. https://t.co/KfDBQvYgvf

Meanwhile, Cha Hae-In is the series' main female character and the only S-Rank female Hunter. She gets attracted to Jinwoo after learning of his rare condition and later finds herself developing feelings for him after witnessing him in action.

Here is a twist that fans may or may not like. The studio is rumored to be changing the orientation of the main character, who was originally a Korean in the manhwa but may now be Japanese in the upcoming anime adaptation.

What to expect from the anime?

Solo Leveling takes place in a world infested with deadly monsters from another dimension, the entrance to which was opened by Gates. They threaten to destroy humanity. Hunters, humans with special abilities who kill monsters, are the only hope for defeating the deadly entities.

The main character, Sung Jinwoo, is a rank-E Hunter, the Weakest Hunter in the category. One day, he finds himself imprisoned in a dangerous dungeon, barely making it out alive. During his attempts to survive the ordeal, a mysterious program known as the System chose him as its sole player, granting him the ability to level up in strength.

Sung Jinwoo then sets off on a mission to become the strongest Hunter with his newly discovered abilities. He proceeds with his goal by consistently leveling up, but the path was not simple since he had to face several dangers. However, nothing can stop the adventure of the protagonist as he starts to discover the mysteries hidden in the dungeons and why he suddenly became so lucky.

Besides an anime adaptation, Solo Leveling is also set to receive a Netflix live-adaptation and a game

Solo Leveling is being adapted from a widely popular webcomic that moved the internet during its time and gained a lot of attention. As a result, the manhwa will be getting an anime adaptation alongside a live-action adaptation by Netflix. In addition, a brand new game called Solo Leveling: Arise will also be released in South Korea. That should probably be sufficient to demonstrate the story's popularity and credibility.

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The screenplay will be written by Noboru Kimura, with the direction being handled by Shunsuke Nakashige. Hiroyuki Sawano is going to be in charge of the music of the series. His past work includes soundtrack compositions for anime legends such as Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Kill La Kill.

Due to its incredible plot, outstanding animation studio, and excellent music, Solo Leveling is already anticipated to be a mind-blowing experience for both webtoon and anime enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes