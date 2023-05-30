10 manga & manhwas where the main character goes to a magic academy

Manga and manhwa titles revolving around a magic academy have enthralled readers worldwide with their immersive stories and visually stunning artwork. One popular theme that frequently emerges in these captivating narratives is the concept of a main character embarking on a thrilling journey within the enchanting walls of such an academy.

This article takes a deep dive into ten remarkable manga and manhwa series that revolve around the enthralling premise of a main character attending a magic academy. These captivating tales whisk readers away on extraordinary adventures filled with spells, sorcery, enduring friendships, and personal growth.

Disclaimer: The items in this list are arranged in no particular order.

Black Clover, The Asterisk War, and more: 10 manga & manhwas where the protagonist attends a magic academy

1) The Irregular at Magic High School by Tsutomu Satou

The Irregular at Magic High School (image via Kana Ishida)

The Irregular at Magic High School is a compelling manga series that follows the main character's journey into a prestigious magic academy. Set in a world where magic coexists with modern technology, the story revolves around Tatsuya Shiba, a seemingly unremarkable student with extraordinary magical abilities.

Despite facing discrimination due to his "irregular" status, Tatsuya navigates the challenges of his academy life, uncovers dark secrets, and becomes involved in political intrigues. This manga offers a unique blend of magic, action, and romance, making it a must-read for fans of the genre.

2) Solo Leveling by Chugong

Solo Leveling (image via Chugong)

In the webtoon Solo Leveling, the main character, Sung Jin-Woo, is transported into a world where dungeons filled with monsters have emerged. After awakening a unique ability, he embarks on a quest to become the most powerful hunter.

Sung Jin-Woo's journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers the existence of a magic academy hidden within the ranks of hunters. As he delves deeper into the academy's secrets, he uncovers his true potential and encounters formidable adversaries. With breathtaking artwork and intense action sequences, Solo Leveling delivers a spellbinding experience.

3) Black Clover by Yūki Tabata

Black Clover (image via Yūki Tabata)

Black Clover tells the tale of Asta, a young orphan with no magical abilities in a world where magic is everything. Despite being born without magic, Asta dreams of becoming the Wizard King, the most powerful magic user in the kingdom. The story follows Asta's journey as he enrolls in the prestigious Magic Knights' Academy, where he meets friends and rivals, faces numerous challenges, and unravels the mysteries of his own power.

With a perfect blend of humor, action, and an engaging cast of characters, Black Clover is a manga where the main character goes to a magic academy.

4) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic by Shinobu Ohtaka

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (image via Shinobu Ohtaka)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic takes readers on a grand adventure in a world filled with magic and mythical beings. The main character, Aladdin, is a young magician who embarks on a quest to explore the enigmatic dungeons scattered across the land.

Alongside his friends, Alibaba and Morgiana, Aladdin attends the Magnostadt Academy, a prestigious institution for magicians, where they encounter political intrigue, engage in epic battles, and unveil the secrets of the world. With its rich world-building, complex characters, and intricate plot, Magi makes for a captivating read.

5) The Asterisk War by Yuu Miyazak

The Asterisk War (image via Yuu Miyazak)

The Asterisk War presents a vibrant and action-packed story set in a futuristic world where students from various academies compete in fierce battles using their magical abilities.

Ayato Amagiri, the main character, transfers to Seidoukan Academy, known for its intense battles. As Ayato adjusts to his new environment, he forms alliances and develops rivalries while discovering his own latent powers. This manga provides an exhilarating blend of magic, intense combat, and a touch of romance, making it a gripping read for fans of the magic academy genre.

6) My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia (image via Kōhei Horikoshi)

While not strictly focused on magic, My Hero Academia offers a fresh take on the academy theme within the realm of superheroes. The main character, Izuku Midoriya, aspires to become a hero in a world where almost everyone possesses unique superpowers, known as "Quirks."

Despite being born without a Quirk, Izuku enrolls in the prestigious U.A. High School, a training ground for aspiring heroes. The manga chronicles Izuku's journey of self-discovery, forging alliances, and honing his abilities to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. My Hero Academia is a manga where the main character goes to a magic academy of a different kind, showcasing the power of determination and friendship.

7) Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama

Witch Hat Atelier (image via Kamome Shirahama)

In Witch Hat Atelier, readers are transported to a world where magic is a rare and secretive art. Coco, the main character, dreams of becoming a witch and attends a magical academy. However, the academy's strict rules and her lack of natural talent pose obstacles to her aspirations.

With the guidance of a mysterious witch and the discovery of a magical tome, Coco sets off on a journey to unlock the secrets of magic. This beautifully illustrated manga explores themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the transformative power of knowledge.

8) Mairimashita! Iruma-kun by Osamu Nishi

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun (image via Osamu Nishi)

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows the adventures of Iruma Suzuki, a young boy who is sold to a demon by his irresponsible parents. Unexpectedly, Iruma's new demon guardian enrolls him in the prestigious Babyls Demon School, a renowned magic academy for demons.

The manga humorously portrays Iruma's efforts to blend in and navigate his way through the challenges of demon society while keeping his human identity a secret. With its endearing characters, comedic moments, and magical world-building, this manga offers an entertaining twist on the magic academy genre.

9) The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor by Lee Do-gyeong and Nam Heesung

The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor (image via Lee Do-gyeong and Nam Heesung)

The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor follows the adventures of Lee Hyun, a talented gamer who embarks on a virtual reality journey in the popular MMORPG, Royal Road. As Lee Hyun becomes a master sculptor, his character gains the ability to use magic.

Through various quests and encounters, Lee Hyun finds himself attending the Royal Road Academy, a prestigious institution that trains adventurers. This manhwa artfully combines virtual reality gaming, magic, and character growth, providing a unique spin on the magic academy trope.

10) Tales of Demons and Gods by Mad Snail

Tales of Demons and Gods (image via Mad Snail)

In Tales of Demons and Gods, the main character, Nie Li, is killed in battle and reincarnated into his younger self. Armed with his memories of the future, Nie Li attends the Holy Orchid Institute, a magic academy, in order to change his fate and protect his loved ones.

As he unravels the mysteries of the world and cultivates his power, Nie Li engages in thrilling battles, forms alliances, and confronts ancient enemies. This manhwa offers a compelling narrative filled with action, adventure, and the pursuit of ultimate power.

Final thoughts

These ten manga and manhwa series exemplify the captivating allure of stories centered around main characters attending magic academies.

Whether it's unraveling political conspiracies, engaging in intense battles, or exploring the depths of one's magical potential, these tales transport readers into extraordinary realms filled with wonder and excitement. So, if you're seeking enchanting narratives and immersive worlds, these manga and manhwa are sure to cast a spell on you.

