Black Clover chapter 359: Major spoilers to expect

While there is still some time left for Yuki Tabata's Black Clover to return from its break, fans have been looking forward to Black Clover chapter 359 after the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Thus, here we will look at what fans can expect from the manga's future.

The previous chapter saw the fight between Mereoleona and Morris take place in full swing as the Paladin seemed to have the upper hand. That's when the Crimson Lion brigade members assisted Mereoleona by shielding her and letting her connect her attacks to Morris. Soon after, she activated her new move Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 359?

Mereoleona and Morris's fight may resume

Following Mereoleona revealing her new move Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, fans may get to see her use it as she swore to give tribute to the fallen Crimson Lion brigade members, who sacrificed themselves, by burning herself and Morris. While her claim of burning herself might have been an exaggeration, fans are worried that this might be her last battle.

Considering how the tides of battle have been in the favor of Lucius and the Paladins, it seems improbable that Mereoleona will be successful in her fight. That being said, Yuki Tabata has always tried to surprise his fans, and the same could happen in the fight between Mereoleona and Morris in Black Clover chapter 359.

Acier Silva may fight against her children in Black Clover chapter 359

When Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins arrived at the Clover Kingdom, several fights were hinted at, i.e., Yuno Grinberryall vs Lucius Zogratis, Yami Sukehiro vs Morgen Faust, Fuegeleon siblings vs Morris Libardirt, and the Silva siblings vs Acier Silva. Considering that all the other fights did receive some sort of preview, there is a good chance that Black Clover chapter 359 will feature the Silva siblings fighting their mother Acier Silva.

If Acier Silva is to fight her children, there is a good chance that Nozel Silva will take the lead while Nebra and Solid might support him. Thus, fans might get to witness some emotional moments between the family members. However, the main point of focus might be Acier's abilities, including the ones she received from Lucius.

Asta and the Black Bulls may return to the Clover Kingdom

Considering how Yami is set to fight Morgen, there is a good chance that mangaka Yuki Tabata might want to pair up the Black Bulls captain with his Vice-Captain Nacht Faust. Thus, there is a possibility that the Black Bulls will return to the Clover Kingdom alongside Asta in Black Clover chapter 359. If they do, fans could receive some updates on Noelle, Secre, and Mimosa, who have been missing for some time.

In the meantime, Asta might help out his fellow Magic Knights fight the Paladins, considering that they are having a tough time. Given that Asta can remove the effects of Lucius's magic from the Paladins, his presence in the fight will drastically change the battle's dynamic.

