Black Clover chapter 359: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 359 is set to be released on Monday, May 22, 2022, at 12 am JST. Following the release of chapter 358, the manga is set to be on a one-month break, after which it will return in May. Black Clover can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Mereoleona fighting Paladin Morris. While Morris would disintegrate her fists, Mereoleona would keep fighting by regenerating them using Hellfire Incarnate. As the fight raged on, the Crimson Lion members sacrificed themselves to help Mereoleona connect her attacks and unlock her new ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Mereoleona might defeat Morris in Black Clover chapter 359

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 359 will be released after a month-long break on Sunday, May 21, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, May 22, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 359 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 21

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, May 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 21

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 22

Fuegeleon and Salamander as seen in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 359 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers: They can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, fans can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 359?

Mereoleona and Morris as seen in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 359 will most likely see the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris continue. After the Crimson Lion members sacrificed themselves to shield their former Interim Captain, Mereoleona activated her new ability, Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, using which she hopes to turn Morris into ashes.

However, the upcoming chapter could also focus on any other fight taking place during Judgment Day, such as Yuno vs Lucius, Yami vs Morgen, or the Silva family vs Acier. There also lies the possibility that the Black Bulls may return to the Clover Kingdom with Asta.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 358

Crimson Lions sacrificing themselves (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 358, titled Flame Burial, saw Mereoleona fight Morris after she regenerated her left arm using the Hellfire Incarnate ability. As the fight resumed, Morris revealed how his ability "Operation Dismantle" was much faster than Mereoleona's attacks, giving him the edge.

When it seemed like Mereoleona was about to lose, her brigade members came to her rescue. Following that, other members also shielded her. Mereoleona used this opportunity to connect her attacks with Morris, without having to physically touch him. Soon after, she unleashed her new ability, Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, intending to turn Morris into ashes.

Poll : 0 votes