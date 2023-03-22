Black Clover chapter 355 spoilers and raw scans: Yuno vs Lucius begins as more characters are fatally injured

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 355 out, the manga showed Yuno's extent of strength as he was able to stop a large-scale attack by Lucius all on his own, using his Star Magic. While everyone knew that Yuno was strong, the fact that he had become stronger than the Magic Knight captains was amazing.

The previous chapter saw Lucius and his Paladins head to the Clover Kingdom for Judgment Day. The arrival of Paladin Morgen and Acier shocked the Magic Knights as both of them were previously deceased in the series. That being said, Paladin Morgen left Jack the Ripper with a hole in his chest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 355 spoilers: Yuno becomes the captain of the Golden Dawn

As part of Black Clover's eighth anniversary, Weekly Shonen Jump had Asta on the cover of its latest issue 17 of the magazine.

Titled The Prince of Stars, Black Clover chapter 355 is set to resume with the events from the last chapter as Yami is seen calling out to Jack, thinking that he has already passed away.

That's when the Golden Dawn captain William Vangeance showed up, immediately attacking Lucius Zogratis. William had always been grateful for Julius. Thus, he wanted to stop Lucius from using Julius's body.

William Vangeance, as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As William charges towards Lucius, the oldest Zogratis sibling casts a spell at him, due to which the Golden Dawn captain's body starts to decay. While Black Clover chapter 355 spoilers don't reveal what spell Lucius used, it seems like a time magic spell that increased the speed of a body decaying over time.

"You don't have the power to resist me."

Lucius then activated some large-scale spell using the angel lookalikes he had sent flying above the Clover Kingdom in the last chapter.

These angel-looking creatures fly over the Clover Kingdom, radiating a light over the citizens in preparation for an overpowered attack. The citizens were stumped by the magnitude of the spell, thinking there was no way to stop them. That's when Yuno arrived and used his Star Magic to stop the large-scale spell all by himself.

Yami Sukehiro was in awe of Yuno as he was able to stop Lucius's spell. He was impressed by the progress Yuno has shown in the past year. Willaim Vangeance was also in awe of Yuno as he was certain that his Vice-captain had surpassed him. Thus, he named him the captain of the Golden Dawn.

Yuno then had a face-off with Lucius Zogratis as he could not forgive him for taking Sister Lily and Asta away from him. While Yuno knew that Lucius made Sister Lily a Paladin, Asta's whereabouts were completely unknown, and he had to reveal the same to his siblings from Hage village. Yuno says,

"There's no way I can forgive you, Lucius Zogratis. But it's not that I'll defeat you because I can't forgive you. I'll do it because I'm the man who'll become the Wizard King!!"

Yuno's bandages start coming off as he challenges Lucius to defeat him and become the Wizard King, given that he is the only thorn left on the path to his goal.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 355

Black Clover chapter 355 saw Yuno becoming the captain of the Golden Dawn after he surpassed his captain in battle prowess. In the face of adversity, Yuno was the only capable Magic Knight who could stop Lucius's large-scale spell. Thus, fans can expect Yuno to fight Lucius in the upcoming chapters.

Poll : 0 votes