My Hero Academia chapter 390: Updated release date and time after the break, countdown, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 390 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #27 following the break. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 will likely continue the Todoroki Family conflict. With Shoto Todoroki finally arriving at the scene and unleashing his phosphor, the threat of Dabi’s detonation could finally be neutralized. However, Dabi’s fate and the fate of his entire family still remain in danger.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 release date and time after creator Horikoshi's unannounced break

My Hero Academia chapter 390 will be available for readers at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 4

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 4

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 5

International readers will find My Hero Academia chapter 390 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, making a monetary subscription necessary to read the entire manga. However, every chapter is available on a “read-once” basis on the Apps free of cost.

The unannounced break

My Hero Academia chapter 390 was supposed to be published on May 29 in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26. However, a sudden break was announced so close to the publication that no change could be made to the print publication, nor could the official websites be updated on time. While the magazine says that the chapter has been delayed due to a production issue and not because of Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s health, fans are disinclined to believe it.

In recent times, Mangaka Horikoshi has taken at least one additional break per month apart from the Publication-wide breaks. While that in and itself is not as worrying, the fact that all of these breaks have been unannounced has raised a few eyebrows. With the manga industry being as detrimental to the artists’ health as it is, fans urge Horikoshi to take more scheduled breaks and prioritize his health.

Recap of chapter 389

In My Hero Academia chapter 389, titled “Assurance and Prayers” revealed that while the Todorokis were trying their best to cool down Dabi, the temperature was not decreasing, making the detonation imminent. The chapter showed how the evacuation was sped up. Dabi realized that his father, mother, siblings, and the rest of the world were now paying him the attention that he had always deemed to be his due.

Relishing in it, he wondered why this did not happen sooner as cracks appeared on his face. very soon, the energy seemed to appear from within him, illuminating the entire area. However, Iida was seen speeding towards Gunga with the speed of a jet while carrying Shoto. Shoto activated his Phosphor, which looked lighter and bigger than his previous attempt.

