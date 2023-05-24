My Hero Academia recently announced that it would take a break this week. However, the production company did not point to the creator's health as the reason; instead, it pointed to production-related problems. But fans are worried about author Kohei Horikoshi because of his constant illness and what occurred in the most recent chapter.

This is not the first time the My Hero Academia manga has taken a hiatus. In the past also, it has done so frequently. My Hero Academia Chapter 389 was released on May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, the lack of pages and previous abrupt breaks are causing concern among fans. While many argue that the production company is simply making excuses, others claim that the mangaka may be facing some serious illness.

As My Hero Academia announces a sudden hiatus, fans express concern for Horikoshi's health

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia chapter 390 has been delayed by one week due to a production issue. Additionally, Shueisha could not alter the chapter's release date on Manga Plus and VIZ due to the sudden change. Before being postponed until June 5 for Shonen Jump issue 27, the chapter's release date was set for May 29, 2023.

The most recent chapters, however, had a tendency to be content-light, so readers could tell something was wrong. In addition, there have been numerous hiatus since the Final Arc's inception. Also, the most recent chapters' panels primarily served to set up the ongoing conflict at the Gunga Mountain Ruins. In comparison to earlier chapters, there isn't much information for readers to take in.

lil Discouraged @lil_discouraged Each week I wait patiently for the next MHA chapter & when it finally arrives…it’s incredible short!



We know Horikoshi is under a ton of stress & pressure.

But it’s bad enough he constantly leaves us w/ lengthy cliff hangers & barely see deku…at least give us the full 15pgs Each week I wait patiently for the next MHA chapter & when it finally arrives…it’s incredible short! We know Horikoshi is under a ton of stress & pressure. But it’s bad enough he constantly leaves us w/ lengthy cliff hangers & barely see deku…at least give us the full 15pgs

The most important decision will be made in the following chapter, which will finally pit Dabi against Shoto. This will almost certainly be the main topic of conversation in My Hero Academia chapter 390.

Regardless of the chapter's topic, recent developments surrounding My Hero Academia manga and Horikoshi have distracted some fans. This, coupled with the week break announcement, has caused concern among the anime community, given how frequently this has happened in the past.

Many fans have claimed on Twitter that the mangaka has a serious illness, while others claim that Shueisha is not concerned about the creator's health. Some people think the artist will return with some truly incredible panels in My Hero Academia chapter 390. However, given that Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen are also on hiatus, a few others think that there is actually a production problem.

Fans show their concern and support for Kohei Horikoshi

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I'm really worried for Horikoshi and now I'm entirely sure that Shueisha is run by a bunch of 4 years old toddlers I'm really worried for Horikoshi and now I'm entirely sure that Shueisha is run by a bunch of 4 years old toddlers

Rukasu @RukasuMHA There's no way in hell the editor can't confirm the author will need to take a break SIX TIMES in 6 months. And now they're not even saying it's for health issues anymore, it seems like they're trying to make the situation look better than it actually is There's no way in hell the editor can't confirm the author will need to take a break SIX TIMES in 6 months. And now they're not even saying it's for health issues anymore, it seems like they're trying to make the situation look better than it actually is

When it was announced that My Hero Academia would be taking a break this week, fans took to Twitter to express their support, wishing Horikoshi the best of health.

The fact that there is a break was welcomed, but many people also wished it would be best if the creator would take some time off and only return when he is completely fine. Nonetheless, some fans criticized Shueisha, believing that it was attempting to make the situation look better than it actually was.

jigokuseiko 🐇 @jigokuseiko



(was there more recently chapters that was less than the normal 17-18 pages?)



This man desperately needs a break and they should let him rest already. @RukasuMHA And when you think about how the last two chapters was just 11 pages…(was there more recently chapters that was less than the normal 17-18 pages?)This man desperately needs a break and they should let him rest already. @RukasuMHA And when you think about how the last two chapters was just 11 pages… 😭😭(was there more recently chapters that was less than the normal 17-18 pages?)This man desperately needs a break and they should let him rest already.

Many fans are skeptical that the problem is merely a production-related one. According to one user, it was all too coincidental, and Horikoshi is still sick. Another wrote that Horikoshi doesn't like to take breaks, visit hospitals, or pay attention to his staff when they advise him to do something, while a third Twitter user said that Hori is trying to limp to the finish line.

Joseph Pega @Joey_Pega

It can’t be just production issues.



I think Hori is still sick.

This is just way too coincidental. @RukasuMHA I agree with you.It can’t be just production issues.I think Hori is still sick.This is just way too coincidental. @RukasuMHA I agree with you.It can’t be just production issues. I think Hori is still sick.This is just way too coincidental.

sad raptors fan @pain_maho @RukasuMHA Pretty sure it’s just Hori trying to limp to the finish line. Gege and Tabata’s editors/ jump’s editorial department in general encouraged them to take breaks @RukasuMHA Pretty sure it’s just Hori trying to limp to the finish line. Gege and Tabata’s editors/ jump’s editorial department in general encouraged them to take breaks

bgs🔞 @cabs4567 @JoeFerri1999 @pain_maho @RukasuMHA I remember some years ago it was discussed that Horikoshi REALLY doesn't like taking breaks, going to the hospital, etc and doesn't listen to his staff about this matter. He works hard too much. And judging by other mangakas, like Gege, he could rest but he chooses not to. @JoeFerri1999 @pain_maho @RukasuMHA I remember some years ago it was discussed that Horikoshi REALLY doesn't like taking breaks, going to the hospital, etc and doesn't listen to his staff about this matter. He works hard too much. And judging by other mangakas, like Gege, he could rest but he chooses not to.

However, one user noted that there are breaks when the volume is released, implying that he must have a lot of work to do. The user also stated that he is relieved that the creator will not rush My Hero Academia 390.

Another person suggested that the creator take a month or so off so that he can return in top form. Another hoped Shueisha would make the right decision and wrote that Horikoshi should take a six-month break, regardless of how long the manga takes to finish.

🍰💥🍰class1akids ❄️🔥🍜☔ @class1akids



I’m happy though they won’t rush Ch 390 at all costs. It looks like a big one, so more time to get it right. @RukasuMHA He must have had a lot of work with Vol 38 art, corrections and extras. These breaks always happen when there is a vol release. They should just schedule it w/o asking.I’m happy though they won’t rush Ch 390 at all costs. It looks like a big one, so more time to get it right. @RukasuMHA He must have had a lot of work with Vol 38 art, corrections and extras. These breaks always happen when there is a vol release. They should just schedule it w/o asking. I’m happy though they won’t rush Ch 390 at all costs. It looks like a big one, so more time to get it right.

Arthur @Arthurslides @RukasuMHA He should take like a month or however long actually and come back because I want him to be in his best condition while he's dishing out these bangers @RukasuMHA He should take like a month or however long actually and come back because I want him to be in his best condition while he's dishing out these bangers

Batker @DrBatker

We don t care if the manga was suppose to end soon or not

Last chapters are Amazing but their length just show he needs time to rest



I really Hope shueisha will take the good decision.. @RukasuMHA Hori should take a hiatus, a Time to rest, like 6 monthWe don t care if the manga was suppose to end soon or notLast chapters are Amazing but their length just show he needs time to restI really Hope shueisha will take the good decision.. @RukasuMHA Hori should take a hiatus, a Time to rest, like 6 monthWe don t care if the manga was suppose to end soon or not Last chapters are Amazing but their length just show he needs time to rest I really Hope shueisha will take the good decision..

Here are some other tweets by fans of the series:

Blook @Blook_e @RukasuMHA I'm so worried we'll have a rushed ending because of all this @RukasuMHA I'm so worried we'll have a rushed ending because of all this 😢😖

copiipasta 𒌐 @copiipasta

Hori doesnt care about his health because jjk and Black clover get breaks for less

And WSJ dont care enough to stop hori @RukasuMHA why is it just one or the other when its clearly both parties dont care about the health of the authorHori doesnt care about his health because jjk and Black clover get breaks for lessAnd WSJ dont care enough to stop hori @RukasuMHA why is it just one or the other when its clearly both parties dont care about the health of the author Hori doesnt care about his health because jjk and Black clover get breaks for lessAnd WSJ dont care enough to stop hori

Afuuu @AFUUU2222 @RukasuMHA Can they really force him to take a break or is he himself not willing to take one ? @RukasuMHA Can they really force him to take a break or is he himself not willing to take one ?

nana @Nana144cm @AFUUU2222

If I remember correctly, Gege was kind of forced to take a hiatus so I think they can force Hori to take a hiatus as well @RukasuMHA I think soIf I remember correctly, Gege was kind of forced to take a hiatus so I think they can force Hori to take a hiatus as well @AFUUU2222 @RukasuMHA I think soIf I remember correctly, Gege was kind of forced to take a hiatus so I think they can force Hori to take a hiatus as well

Final thoughts

Following the announcement of the My Hero Academia chapter 390 delay, fans expressed affection and prayed for Horikoshi's health. And because manga creators face a lot of work and pressure, many people are concerned about Horikoshi.

The community hopes he will take a true break and focus on his health, returning with an incredible issue only when he fully recovers. Though the delay was caused by a production issue for the time being, the week off should be beneficial for Hori, and if he is ill, he should be able to return well.

Stay tuned for more My Hero Academia and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

