Every major Shonen Jump manga series on break for Golden Week and when they'll return

The star players of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have been absolutely on fire lately. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover, and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia have all been putting out some of the best work of their entire series lately.

Unfortunately, a looming publication break for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is set to interrupt the string of excellence which fans have been privy to in recent weeks. While the publication break does come with good reason, fans are primarily focused on when they can expect the major Weekly Shonen Jump series to return.

Thankfully, some will be publishing their next chapters in the next issue of the magazine, while others will be taking a slightly longer break before returning. Follow along as this article fully breaks down every major Weekly Shonen Jump series going on break for Golden Week, when they’ll return, and more.

Golden Week celebrations force Shueisha to enact publication break for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

Rukasu @RukasuMHA #MHA386 Break next week due to the Golden Week holiday Break next week due to the Golden Week holiday 😭 #MHA386

As mentioned above, the upcoming publication break for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is due to the Golden Week festivities set to begin in Japan. Golden Week is a roughly one-week period in late April to early May that includes several different national holidays in Japan. These include Showa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day, and Children’s Day.

The term Golden Week was first created by the managing director of Daiei Film Co., Ltd. in 1951. It was inspired by a film screening that had more ticket sales over the holiday season than at any other time of year. Other leisure-based industries experienced spikes in revenue during the time period as well.

The actual name comes from the Japanese radio lingo term “golden time,” which denotes the period with the highest listener ratings. In contemporary Japan, many citizens take paid time off during the week, with some companies closing down completely to give employees time off, in which Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump authors are apparently included.

Major series on break and when they’ll return, explained

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 @Simp4Manyanya There is a break after Chapter 1081 because of Golden Week Holidays (April 29 - May 5) in Japan. @Simp4Manyanya There is a break after Chapter 1081 because of Golden Week Holidays (April 29 - May 5) in Japan.

Likewise, this means several manga series will not be publishing a new chapter until the Golden Week festivities are over. This includes the aforementioned One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Black Clover manga series. While most will be returning relatively soon, there is one among them which will be taking an extended hiatus.

As of this article’s writing, Weekly Shonen Jump's One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia series are expected to return immediately after the Golden Week break ends. While they could announce additional hiatuses in the meantime, the trio is expected to return on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Unfortunately, author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover series will not be returning alongside the other three series. This is due to the latest issue announcing a one-month break for the series, with a return date of late May. The absolute earliest it would return is in the May 22 issue of the magazine. However, a return in the May 29 issue is also possible.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes