Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo is finally unsealed as he goes head-to-head with Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 22 on April 22 at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers released recently, the chapter focuses on Satoru Gojo finally being unsealed as the single-most anticipated battle in the series begins.

In the previous chapter, Kenjaku implemented two new rules to put conditions on how the Culling Game would end. Meanwhile, Yuji and Hana were healed by Shoko, who prepared to unseal Gojo and battle Sukuna

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers show Gojo re-emerging and setting a date for his final battle with Sukuna

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 begins with Yuji and the others getting ready to unseal Gojo. They select a wide open space to do so, even though the actual Prison Realm has been hidden somewhere deep by Kenjaku in the stray event of Gojo’s unsealing. Kurusu informs them that time moves differently inside the Prison Realm, so no one knows how much time has passed for Gojo, even though it has only been 19 days outside.

On Inumaki’s cue, Hana activates Jacob’s Ladder on the back of the Prison Realm. After the dust clears, Yuji notes that there is no residue, leading them to believe that Gojo is elsewhere. Indeed, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers show that Gojo has appeared near Kenjaku, threatening him that he will die soon. However, Sukuna intervenes. Gojo’s reaction to seeing Sukuna’s possession of Megumi is lukewarm at best, hinting that he is prepared to do what is necessary without considering the implications.

Reminding Gojo that he promised to kill him when he takes over a proper body, Sukuna laments that he has to do it from inside Megumi. Gojo taunts him for leaving Yuji behind. Uraume is enraged on Sukuna’s behalf, but Gojo cleanly fends off their attack and sends them flying with just a punch. As Sukuna gears up for the battle, Kenjaku reminds him that he must fulfill his promise before engaging in any duel. Gojo taunts Sukuna about how low he has sunk to have to take orders from Kenjaku of all people.

Gojo proposes that they postpone the fight for now and schedule it on December 24. Noting that it is Christmas Eve, Kenjaku mocks that Gojo is a romantic person. Gojo remembers declaring to Yuji that even when Sukuna is in his full power, he will win. He reaffirms this to himself as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 ends, saying that “I will win.”

Gojo is likely taking this time to regroup with his students and mentally prepare for the consequences of fighting Sukuna. It is unclear how much time has passed for him, and his lack of surprise shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 at finding Megumi’s current situation suggests that he was prepared for something like this. On the other hand, that Akutami unsealed Gojo after such a long time hints that the battle between Sukuna and him will be more evenly matched than previously thought.

Considering Gojo’s insistence that Megumi was, as historically seen throughout their clans, the only one capable of killing Gojo, Sukuna’s current form might be more effective against the Six-Eyes user than when he was occupying Yuji’s body. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221spoilers inform readers that due to Golden Week, Weekly Shonen Jump will be on a magazine-wide break.

