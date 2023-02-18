Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Gojo be freed without Angel? Explained

The ending of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 came as a surprise. Now that the latest chapter has ended on a critical cliffhanger, Gojo's chances of getting unsealed are in doubt.

According to Tengen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145, the only way left to free Gojo Satoru is through Hana Kurusu, aka the Angel.

In chapter 213, manga artist Gege Akutami shows a stunning scene in which Megumi, who is now controlled by Sukuna, is about to end the Angel. The final stages of chapter 213 posed a crucial question and left readers wondering whether Gojo could be freed without Angel.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Angel the only hope to unseal Gojo?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling game arc, Itadori and Megumi learned from Tengen that Gojo destroyed two cursed weapons in his previous battle (i.e., the spears of heaven and black ropes). The only option left for them was to convince Hana Kurusu, aka The Angel, who can open the "back" of the Prison Realm and unseal Gojo with her curse energy to help them.

Hana Kurusu is also a vessel, like Itadori, possessed by the angel. But unlike Sukuna, Angel does not intend to harm Hana. As a result, Hana can use curse spirit power to help others as she pleases. In the culling game, the purpose of Angel is to take down the fallen. Later, Sukuna revealed in Chapter 199 that he was the Fallen.

What is to be expected if Gojo can’t be unsealed?

Sukuna took over Megumi as his vessel (Image via Gege Akatumi/Shueisha)

Chapter 213 of Jujutsu Kaisen shows that Sukuna chose Megumi as a vessel. The former is now on a rampage after possessing Megumi's potential curse power. With the power of Megumi's Shikigami, it will not take much time to achieve the purpose of Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145 showed Tengen explaining why the culling game was introduced and forced to be played by sorcerers. By following this tradition, Tengen can force people from Japan who are outside the barrier to merge. Tengen also stated that Kenjaku took binding vows to perform the ritual to merge with him.

Kenjaku said Gojo was in the way of his plan (Image via Gege Akatumi/Shueisha)

Kenjaku said in chapter 90 that he considers Gojo the most powerful sorcerer and also added that Gojo is in the way of his plan. This could indicate that Gojo is the only one who can turn down this game and take down Kenjaku.

But with Gojo being sealed inside the Prison Realm, it gives Kenjaku the upper hand to fulfill his purpose.

Sukuna also now possesses Megumi, and is planning to go destructive with Megumi's technique. Throughout the chapters, Gojo is shown as an omnipotent sorcerer, which is why he is worthy of being called "the only honored one."

Final thoughts

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Akutami Gege, mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, has commented in latest Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #8 that he hopes to 'finish the story within this year'. Akutami Gege, mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, has commented in latest Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #8 that he hopes to 'finish the story within this year'. https://t.co/Qj3QRTHIQh

After all the complications and theories, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are still waiting for a good twist from mangaka Akatumi, who previously declared that he wished to finish the story this year.

Gojo should be unsealed because Sukuna is still alive and Kenjaku needs to be defeated. Itadori, the main protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, still needs to be more to take down Sukuna, let alone Kenjaku. So, fans need to keep their heads up for the next chapter.

