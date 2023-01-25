My Hero Academia volume 37's Bakugo and Deku cover leaves fandom vindicated

The cover for volume 37 of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga was officially revealed on January 24, 2023, by the series’ official Twitter account. The volume will compile some of the latest chapters from the series’ ongoing Final War arc, which is slated to be the series’ last.

In response, fans have been celebrating the My Hero Academia volume 37 cover, although for varying reasons. While some are delighted with the cover for its canonical implications in the pairs’ relationship, others are instead taking it as an all-but-official confirmation of a popular romantic pairing.

My Hero Academia volume 37 cover is one of most beloved among fans

Following the official release of the cover of My Hero Academia volume 37, the cover image became a trending topic on social media among the series’ fanbase. Nearly everyone began discussing it for a variety of reasons, all of which centered around the relationship between Bakugo and Midoriya. The translated tweet reads as follows:

"[Volume 37 photo ban lifted!] On sale February 3 (Fri)!#ヒロアカ Published the latest 37 volumes! The landmark is Deku holding the fallen Bakugou! Be sure to purchase the latest issue at bookstores, etc., where you can keep an eye on the unfolding battles and defenses!!"

The cover in question features a deceased Katsuki Bakugou being held by an enraged Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, hinting at events set to unfold in the volume’s collected chapters. Bakugo’s mouth and chest are seen covered in blood, mirroring the exact manner in which he dies within the volume’s contents.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I was bored so I decided to count how many times each character appears in a volume cover



Deku: 23

Bakugou: 13

Shouto: 8

Shigaraki: 7

All Might: 5

Uraraka: 4

Iida: 4

Dabi: 4

Momo: 4

Toga: 3 (one as Camie)

Kirishima: 3

Twice: 3

Tokoyami: 3

Kaminari: 3

Aizawa: 3

Endeavor: 3 I was bored so I decided to count how many times each character appears in a volume coverDeku: 23Bakugou: 13Shouto: 8Shigaraki: 7All Might: 5Uraraka: 4Iida: 4Dabi: 4Momo: 4Toga: 3 (one as Camie)Kirishima: 3Twice: 3Tokoyami: 3Kaminari: 3Aizawa: 3Endeavor: 3 https://t.co/hTaETSwgzm

The background of the cover art also features various overlaid fingers and hands, signifying the unstoppable powerhouse Tomura Shigaraki becomes in the volume’s events. Bakugo also dies by Shigaraki’s hand, adding yet another layer of meaning to the cover image’s artwork. Meanwhile, Midoriya is seen using a version of One For All: Full Cowling which is boosted by his turbulent emotions over Bakugo’s death.

Volume 37 is set to be released in Japanese on Friday, February 3, 2023, although an English release date for the volume is unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. Fans can expect the volume to start with the series’ chapter 363, likely ending around or on chapter 374. For reference, the weekly serialization has just released its chapter 378 on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Fan reactions to the cover have mainly been split into two camps. Some have taken the cover as further evidence for shipping Bakugo and Midoriya, often called BakuDeku, while others are choosing to look at it purely in a canonical context. Regardless of the differences, each camp at least recognizes that the cover’s commentary is on the two’s relationship throughout My Hero Academia’s story.

