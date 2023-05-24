My Hero Academia goes on a sudden break ahead of Chapter 390

My Hero Academia manga has taken yet another unannounced break ahead of the release of chapter 390. However, fans need not worry, as the Shonen Jump editorial team revealed that the break was taken due to production reasons, and that the next chapter would be released on June 5, 2023.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy with no quirk, who inherited the all-powerful One For All quirk from the greatest hero, All Might. Since then, he has been training to hone the quirk, all while indulging in a long-fought battle against the villains and their leader, All For One.

My Hero Academia goes on a sudden break as chapter 390 gets delayed till June

With the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #26 in Japan, the magazine revealed that Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will be on a sudden break this week ahead of its chapter 390 due to production reasons.

The same was revealed by a notice released by Weekly Shonen Jump's editorial team. As per the notice, there were some corrections that were to be made to draft before it got publicised.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga My Hero Academia is on a sudden break this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #26 due to production reasons.



Unfortunately, the corrections could not be made in time before the printing was done. Hence, the manga had to go on a sudden break this week and will resume as scheduled in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #27. Following that, My Hero Academia chapter 390 will be made available to readers worldwide on Monday, June 5, 2023.

How fans reacted to the manga's sudden break

toch @deadguaps @WSJ_manga Give the man a 3 month break omg @WSJ_manga Give the man a 3 month break omg

Mikkk🕊 @ragni_mik @DabisPoleDance what happened to Horikoshi, my man PLS GO TO THE HOSPITAL !??!?!?!!? @DabisPoleDance what happened to Horikoshi, my man PLS GO TO THE HOSPITAL !??!?!?!!?

Similar to any situation when a manga takes a sudden break, fans were concerned about the manga creator's health as they believed that Kohei Horikoshi was having a tough time dealing with his schedule. They stated how the mangaka needed a long break of about two to three months.

While the notice did reveal that the break was due to production reasons, fans believed that his health was of some concern as such sudden breaks have almost become a regular occurrence.

Maithem @Maithem61390923 @WSJ_manga Why does this awlays happen with mha? @WSJ_manga Why does this awlays happen with mha?

MiracleJoe @MiracleJoe_x @WSJ_manga Hori will never beat the sick allegations. Break weeks are doing nothing to this man @WSJ_manga Hori will never beat the sick allegations. Break weeks are doing nothing to this man 😰 https://t.co/YHmbBRujmn

ℜ𝔢𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔫𝔠𝔢 @bookofsolace



though this sounds similar to the time hori delayed the chapter because it wasn't to his liking.



since it's todoroki family related I'm sure he wants to take his time with it. @WSJ_manga I'd take production issues over health issues.though this sounds similar to the time hori delayed the chapter because it wasn't to his liking.since it's todoroki family related I'm sure he wants to take his time with it. @WSJ_manga I'd take production issues over health issues.though this sounds similar to the time hori delayed the chapter because it wasn't to his liking.since it's todoroki family related I'm sure he wants to take his time with it.

Nevertheless, not all fans were supportive of the manga creator's sudden breaks. While they care about Horikoshi's health, they would prefer the manga to go on a one-month break and resume later. However, evidently, the manga creator refuses to take a long break and keeps surprising his fans with sudden breaks in every other month.

Moreover, the reason behind the breaks are stated to be production reasons, however, fans how now begun to have suspicions about it. As for other fans, they prefer My Hero Academia to be on break due to production reasons than Horikoshi's health as this just proves how much the manga creator is dedicated to the series.

