My Hero Academia Manga goes on a sudden hiatus for 4th time in a year, raises major concerns

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has gone on yet another sudden break this year. However, fans need not worry, as a notice released by the Shonen Jump editorial team revealed that the break was taken to make some corrections in the chapter, clarifying that it was not a health break.

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a quirkless boy who inherited the strength of the greatest hero, All Might. Following that, he indulged in a long-fought battle against several villains and their leader, and All Might's nemesis All For One.

My Hero Academia manga goes on its fourth sudden break in 2023

With the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19 in Japan, the magazine has revealed that Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will be on a sudden break this week due to production reasons.

According to the notice released by Shonen Jump's editorial team, some corrections needed to be made in the draft. However, the errors could not be rectified in time before the printing was to be done, causing the manga to go on a sudden break.

Hence, the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 385 will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 #20, following which it will be released worldwide on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While several fans believed that the manga went on a break due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor health conditions, the notice did not reveal any such health issues. Nevertheless, the fact that the upcoming sudden break will be the fourth break Horikoshi has taken in 2023, fans could not stop worrying about his health.

Fans react to My Hero Academia's sudden break

Seems to be some parts of this chapter that he needed to fix and was unable to do before it was printed… no health related comment this time thank goodness

While fans appreciate that Horikoshi is taking breaks during his work, they are also hoping that he takes a long break to keep his health in check. Several manga creators in Weekly Shonen Jump, as well as other magazines, are currently going through health issues.

So many of them are having health problem in 30s. They should make oda's 3c1b schedule permanent schedule for other mangaka too imo

If one does observe Kohei Horikoshi's break pattern, it is very evident that he is taking a break every second week of the month. However, the same hasn't been announced, causing the manga to go on sudden breaks, rather than scheduled ones.

Thus, fans believe that the best way to solve this recurring problem would be to make Eiichiro Oda's three-week work and one-week scheduled break pattern applicable to all manga creators to keep their health in check.

I hope Horikoshi is okay :(( I think he's also struggling with how he wants the ending to be

Meanwhile, other fans are speculating if the manga creator is having trouble deciding on the ending for the series. He has already announced his intention to wrap up the series soon, but he may not be able to decide how to do so, causing him to take a sudden break for corrections.

