One Piece creator Oda labelled hypocrite after emphasizing female empowerment in the show

The latest SBS for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series was recently released, yet again showcasing him answering various fan questions. One question and response in particular piqued the interest of fans, posted to Twitter by Artur, better known as the creative mind behind the Library of Ohara website.

The question sees a fan point out how One Piece often features shots where women show their chest voluntarily, but rarely has any “underskirt p*nty shots.” The fan goes on to ask Eiichiro Oda if there is a reason or policy he has for why that is the case, with Oda giving an interesting response, to say the least.

In fact, the answer has some fans calling Oda a hypocrite on various social media and forum websites.

One Piece fans label Oda hypocrite for seemingly going against personal stance on fanservice

The latest and fan reactions

As mentioned above, the reader question which has generated significant interest, asks Oda why he does fanservice in the way he chooses to. The question is also accurate, with very few (if any at all) “underskirt p*nty shots” being present throughout the One Piece manga, as well as with its anime adaptation.

Oda responds that those types of shots are something he’s "just not interested in" himself. He adds that ever since his time as a child, he has read and heard of many manga which feature fanservice scenes in this manner. However, as he points out, this is mostly done against the consent or will of the female characters.

He elaborates that having females show their sexuality out of their own volition is a “much needed revolution” for heroine representation in manga. Oda uses Nami’s “Happiness Punch” as an example, which is not an actual combat move, but a moment in the series where Nami chooses to reveal herself to the rest of her crew.

In other words, Oda argues that the various One Piece females wearing revealing outfits is a way of creating consensual fanservice, as opposed to more traditional approaches. While most of his series does hold true to this philosophy, fans are calling Oda hypocritical for a few key scenes which remove the consent of the females in question.

One Twitter user and fan pointed out how his statement in the SBS answer contradicts the bath scene in Wano with Sanji and the Raid Suit. Similarly, a long-running joke of Sanji wanting the power of invisibility to spy on women (which the aforementioned scene plays on) also removes consent from the female parties in question.

While some fans are labeling Oda as a hypocrite, others are recognizing the intent behind his words, even if it isn’t always implemented properly in practice. This seems to be the response a majority of fans are having to these words, seemingly understanding the nuances in Oda’s fanservice which he references here. While a section of the fandom is branding him a hypocrite, this seems to be a very small section of the series' fans.

