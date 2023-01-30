One Piece manga ending allegedly revealed by Eiichiro Oda's friend

One Piece's mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, has developed such a grand universe with a cast of complex characters and an intricate story that several fan theorists have been trying to figure out what information has been withheld from them for so long. There are many secrets throughout the series, but to Oda's credit, most people have not figured out the solutions. Despite this, they have not lost interest even in the slightest bit.

Recently, a fan theorist claimed to be familiar with the manga's future plot. They have released a lengthy summary of key plot points, including information about the ending of the manga. The Ancient Kingdom, Devil Fruits, and the Final War are the three main topics on which the fan theory concentrates. Many have also asserted that this theorist is actually a friend of Oda's who is disclosing the plot based on how they communicate.

What are the major revelations from One Piece fan theorist?

The Ancient Kingdom

The Reddit user u/gohdroger has claimed that Luffy will use the combined abilities of his, Bonney's, and Kuma's Devil Fruit capabilities to travel back in time to 900 years and nine months ago, though it will be Franky who possesses Kuma's Devil Fruit. The name of this new power will be True Awakening.

Luffy will run into two brothers from the past named Im and Dyras. The latter will eventually become the Joy Boy and possess the Nika Nika no Mi. Meanwhile, the former will only be able to see Luffy's Straw Hat and not his face, leading him to pursue Shanks in the present.

Im and Dyras will reportedly be revealed to have been princes of the Ancient Kingdom. The former utilized Uranus to orchestrate a coup in order to bolster his authority as the world's ruler. The Ancient Kingdom was sunk even though the ship of mass destruction was unable to completely destroy it. After defeating Joy Boy, Im started a purging process that One Piece readers are now familiar with regarding knowledge gaps and taboo topics.

The Final War

According to Reddit user u/gohdroger, the final conflict will begin when Red-Haired Shanks and Blackbeard meet. It will be a fierce battle and Shanks will end up dead in Laugh Tale.

While the exact sequence of the battle is unclear, it is expected that Pluton, a majestic warship of mass destruction, will be discovered, and Blackbeard will attempt to capture it. However, he will not be able to absorb it, thanks to the Kairoseki coating on the ship's body. Blackbeard is also expected to join forces with Im.

The epic battle between Blackbeard and Luffy is expected to mark the end of the conflict. The duo will engage in combat in a Dreamland after the Strawhat Pirates' Captain manages to drag Blackbeard there, who will lose the conflict and slip into an eternal slumber.

There will be no more Devil Fruits

According to the One Piece theory, the climate was hostile long before the Ancient Kingdom existed. As a result, Space People carried seeds that sprouted into the Trees of Adam and Eve, which produced fruits.

The four initial fruits were the outcome of human desires during times of great adversity. They corresponded to the capacities to produce, nurture, sustain, and live. In time, the users of these fruits were recognized as God of Earth, God of Forest, God of Rain, and God of Sun, respectively.

However, when living conditions improved, human desires shifted from a state of necessity to greed. As a result, the fruits that resulted from this unpleasant attitude were dubbed Devil Fruits. In response, Guardian Fruits also came into existence.

The One Piece theorist then says that Luffy is the God of the Sun, Dragon is the God of the Rain, and the other two are still unknown. The present Devil is, of course, Blackbeard. With the destruction of the Red Line by the end of One Piece, the sea level is meant to fall. As such, all Devil Fruit users will have a natural desire to return to the soil where their Fruits were formed, which explains why they drown so easily. Luffy will end the existence of the Devil Fruits by wishing for their return.

Joe @youlostjoe u/gohdroger’s OP theory feels like someone working for Oda told him the story u/gohdroger’s OP theory feels like someone working for Oda told him the story 💀

One Piece theories come and go. While some hit the mark, others do not gain the same traction. The new theory by Redditor u/gohdroger has recently sparked a lot of curiosity within the fandom, but their way of talking about One Piece as if Oda has already finished the chapters should make readers skeptical.

Although there is no harm in indulging in such fantasies, the assertions should be treated with a grain of salt. As of this writing, the Reddit user has now been suspended for potentially revealing spoilers.

