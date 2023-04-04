My Hero Academia chapter 385: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to be released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With the previous issue seemingly showing All For One backed into a dangerous corner, fans are excited to see how the Demon Lord will move forward. Many are also expecting a saddening turn of events in upcoming issues, given how well things have gone for the Pro Heroes.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm this in any capacity until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 385 becomes available. However, they do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoilers set to begin releasing in the next few days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 385 while speculating on what to expect.

All For One’s true last-ditch effort likely to come to light in My Hero Academia chapter 385

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 385 will be officially released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will get hold of the issue in the early morning hours of Monday, April 10, 2023. The release time will differ based on region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website allow readers to check out the first and latest three issues in a series for free. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, gives readers access to an entire series. However, it is a paid, subscription-based service.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 9

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 9

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 9

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, April 10

Chapter 384 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 384 began with Gigantomachia, still under Shinso’s control at this point, hurling a mountain at All For One. However, the villain used a shock to break Shinso’s control over Machia, with the giant then recognizing the true All For One. Machia then asked his master why he left him behind, with Hawks explaining that this wasn’t Shinso’s brainwashing.

A brief flashback of the two parting ways was shown, with Machia seemingly crying over remembering the moment. Shinso then explained that Machia, like Midoriya, showed resistance to his Quirk. The massive beast was then shown to be fighting All For One of his own volition, as the issue shifted perspectives.

The issue saw various news reporters heading to the scene, all of whom have a connection to Midoriya or the Pro Heroes in some way. They essentially discussed how it’s their duty to show the world what’s happening, as the livestream of Gentle Criminal is shown to be escalating in views.

The chapter ended with an exciting canonization of several movie characters, all of whom are shown to be watching what’s unfolding in Japan.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 385 will almost certainly begin with a focus on All For One, who remains in an incredibly dire situation. While this has been the status quo for quite some time, the situation has become truly inescapable with Machia voluntarily fighting him. All For One’s only options for escape are stealing a Quirk like Dark Shadow or Hawks’ Wings.

As a result, fans are expecting the upcoming issue to be an unfortunate one, with some truly saddening developments for a few fan-favorite characters. This is especially true considering the lack of focus on Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki, which indicates that the series could be setting up All For One to successfully take over Tomura’s body.

Alternatively, My Hero Academia chapter 385 could quell these fears (at least temporarily) by giving focus to Midoriya and Shigaraki’s fight. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that All For One is done for, it would suggest as much. However, the possibility exists that this could also be used as a red herring for readers, meant to lull them into a false sense of security.

