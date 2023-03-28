When is My Hero Academia season 7 coming out? Expected release date and more

My Hero Academia ended its sixth season on Saturday, March 25, with a trailer announcing the decision to green-light the production of My Hero Academia season 7. Ever since the announcement, fans have been looking forward to more news about the anime. Fortunately, AnimeJapan 2023 did reveal some information regarding the upcoming season.

The final episode of My Hero Academia season 6 saw Hero Killer: Stain encouraging All Might as he delivered valuable information to the heroes. Following that, All Might and Midoriya made amends. Soon after, All Might requested the help of heroes from other countries, and USA's No. Hero Star and Stripe decided to help her former master.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 7

Expected release date

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks My Hero Academia Anime

Season-7 Teaser Preview Clip.



My Hero Academia Anime Season-7 Teaser Preview Clip. https://t.co/Y9rXogKFNi

Considering that the announcement trailer released by TOHO animation for My Hero Academia season 7 has reused the clips from the sixth season, it can be presumed that the upcoming season is still in the pre-production phase.

The episodes of My Hero Academia season 5 were released between March 2021 and September 2021. Later, studio BONES premiered its sixth season from October 2022 to March 2023. Given that the sixth season was released only a year after the fifth season ended, the same could be true for the upcoming season.

Deku, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via BONES)

However, that seems to be difficult at the moment. My Hero Academia season 6, with 25 episodes, adapted about 70 chapters from the manga. However, for now, studio BONES does not have sufficient manga chapters to animate another 25-episode-long season. Thus, studio BONES could choose to produce a one cour season or wait until enough manga content becomes available.

Thus, fans can expect My Hero Academia season 7 to premiere as early as the Spring 2024 anime season. Considering that 55 chapters are yet to be animated, the studio might require only 15 more chapters to produce the seventh season.

Vyra~ @VirusVyra I do hope the season doesn't get rushed out given the current state of Horikoshi's health tho I do hope the season doesn't get rushed out given the current state of Horikoshi's health tho

Hence, considering Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's speed of releasing three chapters per month, the anime studio could receive enough content for the anime in about five months.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7?

My Hero Academia season 7 will likely begin with the Star and Stripe arc after the USA's No. 1 hero decided to come to Japan upon All Might's request. As per the information revealed by studio BONES, Romi Park is set to voice Star and Stripe. She has previously voiced Hange Zoe from Attack on Titan and Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist.

RisingNews @risingnews_



Season 6 episode 25 Star and Stripe is here #MyHeroAcademia Season 6 episode 25 Star and Stripe is here ‼️🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia Season 6 episode 25 https://t.co/NU3fTdFmsw

In the upcoming season, Tomura Shigaraki will inherit All For One completely in three days. Thus, All Might had to request assistance from foreign heroes, and Star and Stripe instantly decided to come to his aid. However, Tomura is prepared to fight back, as he would do anything to accomplish All For One's next goal: steal Star and Stripe's Quirk, New Order.

Following that, studio BONES could animate two other arcs from the manga, namely the U.A. Traitor arc and the Final War arc. However, to what extent the story will be animated will depend upon the number of episodes that get listed.

Poll : 0 votes