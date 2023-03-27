Star and Stripe: The identity of My Hero Academia season 6's latest hero, explored

My Hero Academia season 6 finale was released on March 26, 2023. It marked the end of the Dark Hero storyline while also kicking off the Star and Stripe arc. Star and Stripe, a new Hero from America, was seen arriving in Japan to take on All For One and Shigaraki.

America's number one Hero, Star and Stripe, will play a crucial role in the upcoming season 7 of My Hero Academia, which is now in production. Yet, she had already been in the anime long before her appearance in the season finale.

Continue reading to learn more about the world's most powerful woman.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Star and Stripe, voiced by Romi Park, will be seen in a central role in My Hero Academia season 7

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The new Hero, who was introduced in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, Star and Stripe, had previously made her debut as a youngster in episode 58, when All Might saved her. Her real name is Cathleen Bate, and she was inspired to follow in the footsteps of her savior when she and her family were saved. It is no surprise, then, that she referred to All Might as her master in the most recent episode.

In the season 6 finale, it was revealed that only a few days remained before Shigaraki's body was completely restored, so All Might sought assistance from Heroes from other nations. The United Nations held a meeting where leaders discussed issues such as the massive amount of paperwork that must be completed before the Heroes can be sent, or how the nations would become vulnerable if the Heroes are not present.

While Heroes like Salam and Big Red Dot were willing to help, Star and Stripe was shown to have already left for Japan.

What to expect from the Star and Stripe arc?

Artwork by the mangaka for My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via TOHO Animation/Kohei Horikoshi)

The Star and Stripe arc is My Hero Academia's twentieth story arc and the second in the Final Act Saga. Fans will see Star and Stripe take on All For One and Shigaraki at the request of her master, All Might. Shigaraki, on the other hand, will not go down without a fight and will instead attempt to steal her Quirk, New Order.

In season 7, Star and Stripe will present herself as an exceptionally nice and unselfish person. She will also show a strong desire to protect others and bring justice to the world. Not only will she be going to the point of risking her own reputation and career to help others, she will also be prepared to give her life to save Japan.

Noted voice actor Romi Park will be the voice actor for Star and Stripe. Park is well-known for her roles such as Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach, and Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan.

Unfortunately, no release date for My Hero Academia season 7 has been announced as of yet.

Poll : 0 votes