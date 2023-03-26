My Hero Academia cast announces season 7 and additional information at Anime Japan 2023

The My Hero Academia stage took place on March 26, 2023, which is the second day of Anime Japan 2023, amidst a ton of events, exhibitions, costume contests, and other activities. Many of the events were also live-streamed on platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

The buzz around the My Hero Academia anime is high right now, with fans having seen the well-executed, heartfelt, yet ominous season 6 finale that was released yesterday. Fans were extremely excited to see and hear from the voice actors.

At the same time, fans were eager to find out more about the future of their favorite series. Today, it was officially announced that season 7 is currently under production.

Romi Park introduced as voice actor for Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia stage at Anime Japan 2023

Star and Stripe will play a major role in the upcoming season 7 (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans got to watch Midoriya's voice actor Daiki Yamashita, Bakugo's voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ochaco's voice actress Ayane Sakura, Tenya's voice actor Kaito Ishikawa, and Todoroki's voice actor Yuki Kaji during the My Hero Academia stage event at Anime Japan 2023.

The performers acted out their individual characters' dialogues and discussed their personalities, qualities, and contributions to the story. The actors also shared their experiences being part of this incredible series.

The most exciting part of the event, however, was the announcement, in which the voice actors shared a short teaser by TOHO Animation, confirming My Hero Academia season 7 is in production. With the conclusion of the Dark Hero arc, the series has already transitioned to the Star and Stripe arc, which will be covered in the upcoming season.

Deku as seen in the short teaser for season 7 (Image via TOHO Animation)

When the new season airs, fans will see Star and Stripe, America's number one hero, take on All For One and Shigaraki at the behest of her master, All Might. Shigaraki, on the other hand, will not give up easily and will attempt to steal her Quirk. Unfortunately, no specific release date has been announced as of yet.

The voice actors also introduced Romi Park, the voice actor for Star and Stripe, although she did not attend the event. She is well-known for her roles as Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach, Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan, and many others.

Further announcements made at the Anime Japan 2023 event

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Other announcements were also made, such as My Hero Academia 6th Blu-ray Vol.3 going on sale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The season 6 opening theme "Bokura no" by Eve, the closing theme "Kitakaze" by SIX LOUNGE, and "My Hero Academia (Soundtrack Selection 2021-2023)" are all available for purchase.

It was also revealed that an event called "Welcome back, Deku! Yuei Special Stage" will take place at Tachikawa Stage Garden Tokyo on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes