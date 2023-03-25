My Hero Academia season 7 will feature the biggest shock to the fandom yet 

With the recent announcement of My Hero Academia season 7 just ahead of the sixth season’s finale, fans are excitedly looking forward to the future of the anime series. While they were certainly happy with this latest season (depending on how the landing is stuck), viewers can’t help but look ahead to the rekindling of war between Heroes and Villains alike.

In this respect, My Hero Academia season 7 will undoubtedly deliver exactly what fans are looking for and then some, as current manga readers know. However, the price to pay for this exceptional battle may just be a mortal one, based on how the latest arc is progressing in the manga series currently.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain heavy spoilers for the events of My Hero Academia season 7 and its associated manga chapters.

My Hero Academia season 7 set to break hearts with a fan-favorite character’s latest injury

The biggest shock to the series’ fandom, explained

The events of My Hero Academia season 7 will see the series’ Pro Heroes go to war yet again with the League of Villains and their various allies. In fact, the opposition the former face will be even greater than the previous war, thanks to the prison breakouts seen in season 6 and the enlisting of various petty criminals into All For One’s employ.

Like the Paranormal Liberation War, this second conflict will indeed see both Heroes and Villains alike lose their lives as they battle for societal supremacy. Unfortunately, however, this looming conflict will see both adult and teenage Pro Heroes alike finding themselves in mortal danger.

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia season 7 will see fan-favorite character Katsuki Bakugo be at least temporarily killed off during the upcoming war of the series. Even more unfortunate is that both manga readers and anime-only fans alike are equally in the dark about Bakugo’s ultimate fate, which has yet to be resolved in the manga.

ChaosHawk @hawk_chaos It's been 224 days since Bakugo was last vertical. I'm starting to wonder if the last page of the last chapter of BNHA is going to be Bakugo finally getting up off the ground. It's been 224 days since Bakugo was last vertical. I'm starting to wonder if the last page of the last chapter of BNHA is going to be Bakugo finally getting up off the ground.

Bakugo was killed at the hands of Tomura Shigaraki, who was under the control of All For One’s conscience at the time. While he was at least able to put up a good fight with TomurAFO, even damaging and scaring him at one point, Bakugo was ultimately killed in a counterattack by the series’ ultimate villain.

Furthermore, while Pro Hero Edgeshot pledged to sacrifice his own lifespan to save Bakugo’s life, fans have had no updates on this plotline since Edgeshot began treatment. While one would assume that Bakugo will indeed be brought back to life thanks to the effort of Edgeshot, the series’ current arc has been incredibly unpredictable thus far.

As a result, the possibility unfortunately does remain that My Hero Academia season 7’s events will see Bakugo permanently killed off, assuming Edgeshot is unsuccessful in his efforts. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait some time for this resolution whether they wait for the anime or pick up the manga, with a long way still to go in what is allegedly the series’ final arc.

