10 actors whom Netflix should cast in the My Hero Academia Live Action movie

The announcement that Netflix has purchased the rights to develop a live-action adaptation of the My Hero Academia anime has sparked speculation among the show's many ardent fans, with viewers already speculating on who should play key parts in the forthcoming film adaptation.

Typically, fan-made castings are determined by the performing talent a fan likes to see in the role, regardless of the role. For instance, there are those who believe that Dante Basco would make an excellent Shoto Todoroki because of his resemblance to Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. To get to the point, fan casting could be an interesting exercise in determining which actors or actresses would be best suited for specific parts.

The article will partake in this by identifying ten actors who could play roles in the upcoming My Hero Academia live-action film.

Disclaimer: All of this is purely hypothetical since there is no trailer for the movie yet. The article will contain My Hero Academia spoilers and the opinions professed therein are only those of the author.

10 acting talents Netflix should cast in the My Hero Academia Live Action movie

1) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (All Might)

The Rock playing All Might isn't as far-fetched as many people believe. The professional wrestler has already played action heroes and superheroes, most notably DC's Black Adam. He can play both the affable and serious roles, and many fans believe he'd make a good All Might.

Johnson has previously performed many action roles in Netflix-exclusive films such as Red Notice, opposite Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Godot. As My Hero Academia equivalent of Superman, All Might has many action scenes, and Johnson has the charm to pull them off. Fans have speculated that Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista could be a good fit for the role, although the majority like Johnson.

2) Donnie Yen (Eraserhead)

Donnie Yen has had such a prolific career that he is likely the most recognizable Wuxia actor to ever appear in a movie of this type. His martial arts training is crucial to the Eraserhead technique in My Hero Academia, and he can convincingly play the part of a grouchy, perpetually weary main character.

From playing the blind, hopeful fighter Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to starring in Ip Man, Yen has demonstrated his versatility in a variety of roles that take advantage of his athleticism. Donnie Yen's ability to play snarky characters on screen makes him an ideal choice for this role.

3) Forest Wheeler (Izuku Midoriya)

Forest Wheeler starred in the comedy Fresh off the Boat as Emery Huang, the middle child. Emery was portrayed as charming, academically competent, and mature for his age. Forest Wheeler is also an accomplished martial artist, having won many first-place prizes in the 2014 US Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championship. Wheeler earned his first black belt in Karate in 2015, and a second black belt in Extreme Martial Arts (XMA) in 2016.

All this means is, that given his experience with martial arts and playing a character with similar personality traits, Izuku Midoriya would be right up his alley. My Hero Academia's main protagonist is known for being a mature kid and academically good. Given that Izuku is also involved in numerous battles, Wheeler would have an opportunity to demonstrate his martial arts abilities as well.

4) Sota Fukushi (Katsuki Bakugo)

If an actor can play the live-action version of Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach convincingly, he can also play the ferocious Bakugo. Sota Fukushi exhibited his flexibility in a variety of dramas and as Ichigo, as well as in the Kamen Rider Fourze series, where he portrayed Gentaro Kisaragi/Kamen Rider Fourze. Sota possesses both the depth and the charisma to portray Bakugo.

Bakugo is more nuanced than his followers give him credit for; he is capable of quiet introspection and is quick to adjust to new circumstances. Bakugo is not a mindless berserker; he can still think clearly even when he's furious.

5) Tiffany Espensen (Ochaco Uraraka)

Tiffany Espensen's notable short appearances have largely been as the student Cindy Moon alias Silk in Spider-Man Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. She's also had recurrent parts as a kid actress in a number of Disney cartoons, including Belinda in Kirby Buckets, Piper in Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures, and Ginger Hirano in Phineas and Ferb.

Her discography qualifies her to play Ochaco a bright and infectiously happy figure that serves as the primary character in My Hero Academia. Ochaco reacts to everything exaggeratedly and humorously and is good at reading people. She's a true fireball when she's serious or strategizing, and often irresponsible when angry. Tiffany Espensen, in other words, would have that type of vigor.

6) Awkwafina (Tsuyu Asui)

Nora Lum, professionally known as Awkwafina, has frequently performed the proverbial "best friend" role. From Shang Chi to Raya and the Last Dragon to Crazy Rich Asians, the actress has portrayed numerous parts in which she is cast as the protagonist's best friend or comic relief. Hence, she'd be perfect to play the part of Asui from My Hero Academia.

Tsuyu Asui aka Froppy is a popular character in My Hero Academia. Asui's refreshing candor and lack of pretension won over many fans. The majority of Awkwafina's performances are often snarky or sarcastic, so Froppy would be a fantastic fit for her. Furthermore, she demonstrated in Shang Chi that she can also play action-based roles.

7) Leo Wu (Shoto Todoroki)

Shoto Todoroki would require a performer with calm resolve and intensity. Leo Wu's versatility, as evidenced by his roles as Nezha in the Chinese mythology TV series The Legend and the Hero and Xiao Yan in the Wuxia TV series Battle Through the Heavens, makes him an ideal choice for this part.

That is to say, Wu has portrayed both boisterous and subdued roles. Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia is more of an intense character, having grown up in an abusive household with his father Endeavor. While he does open up during the Sports Festival, it is not until his failure on the License Exam that he fully begins to open up. This particular role, hence, calls for the kind of emotional control, Wu has consistently shown as an actor.

8) Ray Fisher (Tenya Iida)

Unlike Shigaraki or Todoroki, finding someone that fits My Hero Academia's resident class rep and quick-witted geek was almost effortless. Since Ray Fisher has been in both leading and supporting parts, including the films Justice League and Women of the Movement and the Broadway production of The Piano Lesson, he would be an excellent choice to play Tenya.

Tenya Iida gives off the impression of being a solemn student, but he is in fact bright, virtuous, and honest. He's also hyperactive and intense to a fault, full of odd tics like hand movements and facial contortions. He also has a tendency to jump to conclusions, something Cyborg did a lot in Justice League. Tenya, to conclude, is honorable, a wonderful person, and extremely fast, and Ray Fisher should have no trouble matching that intensity.

9) Ming na Wen (Midnight)

Ming na Wen gets this character because she has demonstrated over and again that she can handle action parts, such as Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, Mulan in Mulan, and bounty hunter Fennic Shand from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. In other words, she can handle Midnight from My Hero Academia with astounding ease.

Midnight was fun and flirtatious at first, but she could become violent and nasty on a dime. Ming na Wen would be perfect to illustrate this dichotomy brilliantly, given the characters she has played in the past. Thus, at first look, Midnight may appear to be nothing more than eye candy but she ultimately proves throughout My Hero Academia that she is much more than that.

10) Mackenyu Arata (Tomura Shigaraki)

It was not an easy task to think of a name who could play a seriously unhinged villain like My Hero Academia's Tomura Shigaraki, with conviction. For, we were split between Evan Peters (Quicksilver in X-Men, Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Mackenyu Arata (Enishi Yukishiro in Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō: The Final, Sota in Tokyo Ghoul S).

In the end, what tipped the scales in Arata's favor was his previous experience playing both villain and hero roles in live-action anime, such as Scar in the live-action Full Metal Alchemist sequel and Zoro in the Netflix live-action rendition of One Piece.

Tomura Shigaraki is Izuku Midoriya's dark mirror and foil. Tomura is a cynical, malicious, and self-centered social Darwinist villain who initially appears to be a destructive man-child.

Eventually, he learns to be patient and self-controlled as the series goes on. Arata has already played villains that can switch from calm and collected to outright crazy at the drop of a hat, so playing My Hero Academia's main villain should be a natural fit.

