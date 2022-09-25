Fresh Off the Boat producers list explored as Constance Wu earns support as she reveals harassment allegations

Actress Constance Wu recently opened up about the harassment she faced at the hands of a producer during her time on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat.
On Friday, the actress appeared at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., to discuss her upcoming memoir, Making a Scene. She said that her publisher encouraged her to open up about the “traumatic” experiences even though the actress was initially hesitant.
Wu stated that she "realized it was important to talk about." She added that she was hesitant to speak about the harassment as the show was a historic one for Asian Americans and didn't want to "sully the reputation" of the one show representing them.
Constance Wu revealed that she had faced s*xual harassment and intimidation from one of the producers of the show while filming the first two seasons. She claimed that she kept quiet about the harassment and intimidating for a long time. However, the actress added that once the show was a success, and she wasn't scared of losing her job, she was able to say no to the harassment from the producer.
Wu added:
“And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.'”
In 2019, Constance Wu was slammed after she tweeted "So upset right now that I'm literally crying," after Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for its sixth season. She later clarified that her tweet was the result of a "rough day" but said that she was grateful that the show was renewed.
Wu addressed the past Twitter controversy during her latest discussion and said that she wanted to have a "fresh slate" where she didn't have to start a show with the memories of the abuse she underwent. She added:
“A few people knew [the harrasment] was happening, and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was s*xually harassing me being ‘buddy-buddy’ with him felt like a betrayal every time.”
She noted that she loved everyone on the crew and loved working on the show.
The 40-year-old also opened up about her experiences while speaking to The New York Times and said:
“Fresh Off the Boat was my first-ever TV show. I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.”
Constance Wu has reportedly addressed the issue of harassment in her memoir, but she only mentioned the initials of the production member.
The actress also shared that she initially viewed the producer as a “friend and mentor.” However, she said that she became fearful when he began “controlling her” business decisions as well as personal choices.
A look into the producer list for Fresh Off the Boat
Created by Nahnatchka Khan and produced by 20th Century Fox Television for ABC, Fresh Off the Boat premiered in 2015. The series was inspired by the real-life story of popular chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang.
It starred Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Constance Wu, Lucille Soong, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Ray Wise and Chelsey Crisp in lead roles, among others. Alongside Nahnatchka Khan, also himself served as one of the executive producers of the show.
Huang even played the role of the narrator of the series for the first season but reduced his involvement with the show before the beginning of the second. He stepped down from the role of the narrator due to alleged “creative differences” with ABC.
However, he continues to be credited as the executive producer of the series. In 2019, Nahnatchka Khan departed her role as the showrunner but continued to work as a consulting producer for the series.
Khan was reportedly replaced by producers Keith Hesler and Matt Kuhn. Other producers credited in the series were Melvin Mar and Justin McEwen. Fresh Off the Boat came to an end in 2020 after a successful six-season run.
Twitter supports Constance Wu as she opens up about harassment
The series became incredibly popular and made history as the first network TV sitcom in the U.S. to feature a family of Asian-Americans as protagonists in over 20 years.
However, Constance Wu, who played the role of Eddie Huang’s mother in the series, left fans shocked after the revelation about the harassment she faced at the hands of a producer.
Following the revelation, several people took to Twitter to support the actress in opening up about her traumatic experiences.
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if ABC will address and respond to Constance Wu’s claims in the days to come.