Fresh Off the Boat producers list explored as Constance Wu earns support as she reveals harassment allegations

Actress Constance Wu recently opened up about the harassment she faced at the hands of a producer during her time on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat.

On Friday, the actress appeared at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., to discuss her upcoming memoir, Making a Scene. She said that her publisher encouraged her to open up about the “traumatic” experiences even though the actress was initially hesitant.

Wu stated that she "realized it was important to talk about." She added that she was hesitant to speak about the harassment as the show was a historic one for Asian Americans and didn't want to "sully the reputation" of the one show representing them.

The Atlantic @TheAtlantic I had a pretty traumatic experience my first couple of years on 'Fresh Off the Boat,' @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22 . “That show was historic for Asian Americans … and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us. So I kept my mouth shut.” I had a pretty traumatic experience my first couple of years on 'Fresh Off the Boat,' @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22. “That show was historic for Asian Americans … and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us. So I kept my mouth shut.” https://t.co/fR4KJyYoKm

Constance Wu revealed that she had faced s*xual harassment and intimidation from one of the producers of the show while filming the first two seasons. She claimed that she kept quiet about the harassment and intimidating for a long time. However, the actress added that once the show was a success, and she wasn't scared of losing her job, she was able to say no to the harassment from the producer.

Wu added:

“And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.'”

The Atlantic @TheAtlantic “The people I’m trying to reach, and to help, who are going through what I went through when I ended up in the hospital, they’re probably not out there reading self-help books. They’re scrolling their feeds and feeling so alone and feeling awful,” @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22 “The people I’m trying to reach, and to help, who are going through what I went through when I ended up in the hospital, they’re probably not out there reading self-help books. They’re scrolling their feeds and feeling so alone and feeling awful,” @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22. https://t.co/P0sD9ExvWS

In 2019, Constance Wu was slammed after she tweeted "So upset right now that I'm literally crying," after Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for its sixth season. She later clarified that her tweet was the result of a "rough day" but said that she was grateful that the show was renewed.

Wu addressed the past Twitter controversy during her latest discussion and said that she wanted to have a "fresh slate" where she didn't have to start a show with the memories of the abuse she underwent. She added:

“A few people knew [the harrasment] was happening, and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was s*xually harassing me being ‘buddy-buddy’ with him felt like a betrayal every time.”

She noted that she loved everyone on the crew and loved working on the show.

The 40-year-old also opened up about her experiences while speaking to The New York Times and said:

“Fresh Off the Boat was my first-ever TV show. I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.”

Constance Wu has reportedly addressed the issue of harassment in her memoir, but she only mentioned the initials of the production member.

The actress also shared that she initially viewed the producer as a “friend and mentor.” However, she said that she became fearful when he began “controlling her” business decisions as well as personal choices.

A look into the producer list for Fresh Off the Boat

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and produced by 20th Century Fox Television for ABC, Fresh Off the Boat premiered in 2015. The series was inspired by the real-life story of popular chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang.

It starred Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Constance Wu, Lucille Soong, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Ray Wise and Chelsey Crisp in lead roles, among others. Alongside Nahnatchka Khan, also himself served as one of the executive producers of the show.

Huang even played the role of the narrator of the series for the first season but reduced his involvement with the show before the beginning of the second. He stepped down from the role of the narrator due to alleged “creative differences” with ABC.

However, he continues to be credited as the executive producer of the series. In 2019, Nahnatchka Khan departed her role as the showrunner but continued to work as a consulting producer for the series.

Khan was reportedly replaced by producers Keith Hesler and Matt Kuhn. Other producers credited in the series were Melvin Mar and Justin McEwen. Fresh Off the Boat came to an end in 2020 after a successful six-season run.

Twitter supports Constance Wu as she opens up about harassment

The series became incredibly popular and made history as the first network TV sitcom in the U.S. to feature a family of Asian-Americans as protagonists in over 20 years.

Netizens pour in support to Constance Wu following revelation of harassment claims (Image via Getty Images)

However, Constance Wu, who played the role of Eddie Huang’s mother in the series, left fans shocked after the revelation about the harassment she faced at the hands of a producer.

Following the revelation, several people took to Twitter to support the actress in opening up about her traumatic experiences.

jourdain @judysquirrels the constance wu news does not surprise me… unless a woman openly reveals her trauma immediately and in detail people refuse to show grace when she gets mad or frustrated the constance wu news does not surprise me… unless a woman openly reveals her trauma immediately and in detail people refuse to show grace when she gets mad or frustrated

Reel and Roll Films - Jupe & Jobu Tupaki Freak @reelandroll Thinking about the long history of Asian women having to endure so much in Hollywood. From Anna May Wong to Constance Wu, pressure to continue with roles or working environments you’re reluctantly stuck with as figureheads of representation…what a tough lonely island to be on. Thinking about the long history of Asian women having to endure so much in Hollywood. From Anna May Wong to Constance Wu, pressure to continue with roles or working environments you’re reluctantly stuck with as figureheads of representation…what a tough lonely island to be on.

Jason (StarWind) @EscaflowneClown @TheAtlantic @ConstanceWu Hearing that she experienced that on that show is horrible. It's sadly too common and should never happen to anyone. Sending love and uplifting energy to Constance Wu. @TheAtlantic @ConstanceWu Hearing that she experienced that on that show is horrible. It's sadly too common and should never happen to anyone. Sending love and uplifting energy to Constance Wu.

ham yoyo 🚀💫 @scifibis i hope everybody who called constance wu “childish” and “selfish” and “ungrateful” for her negative reaction to fotb getting renewed for a sixth season has a good long think about this. i hope everybody who called constance wu “childish” and “selfish” and “ungrateful” for her negative reaction to fotb getting renewed for a sixth season has a good long think about this. https://t.co/TvcJNPsdJZ

LKN she/her @lauraknicoll Thank you @ConstanceWu for this incredible interview at #TAF22 , for calling out how bonkers it is that producers and casting directors look at number of social media followers as a hiring metric. And, YES to being proud of HOW you work. Thank you @ConstanceWu for this incredible interview at #TAF22, for calling out how bonkers it is that producers and casting directors look at number of social media followers as a hiring metric. And, YES to being proud of HOW you work.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if ABC will address and respond to Constance Wu’s claims in the days to come.

