 What happened with Tiffany Haddish ? Child skit controversy explained as comedian reveals she lost everything in wake of grooming lawsuit 

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer fighting a child sex abuse lawsuit. Jane Doe, the plaintiff using a pseudonym, has gotten the case dismissed. Although the actors can breathe a sigh of relief, the Girls Trip actress has expressed distress over the entire situation.

On Wednesday, Tiffany Haddish was caught by TMZ and questioned about the lawsuit. She told the paparazzi outlet that she was “relieved” that the legal battle had come to an end. However, she is “concerned about the kids, and is making sure they are okay.”

The 42-year-old also said that the lawsuit took a toll on her career as she has “lost everything.” She added:

“All my gigs, gone. Everything gone… I don’t have no job.”

According to Complex, Haddish had two projects in post-production and was also to star in Landscape with Invisible Hand, a sci-fi film. An official notice about the actress being taken out of the film has not been released at the time of writing this article. It remains unclear whether her alleged removal from the job was due to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe also released a statement confirming the dismissal of the lawsuit. She said:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years, and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ lawsuit explained

Jane Doe had filed a multi-claim complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 27, 2022. The now 22-year-old sued the comedians for 'intentionally inflicting emotional disress', 'sexual harassment', 'gross negligence' and 'sexual abuse of a minor'. The Night School actress was also accused of 'failure to warn/negligent supervision', 'constructive fraud' and 'breach of fiduciary duty'.

This comes after Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were previously accused of abusing two minors in a 2014 skit titled 'Through a Pedophile’s Eyes'. Jane Doe, who was 14 years old at the time, claimed that the celebrities recruited her and her brother for a sexually suggestive skit.

According to TMZ, Doe was asked to perform inappropriate acts with a sandwich. Doe also claimed that her brother, who was 7-years-old at the time, acted alongside Aries. The young boy was allegedly “the subject of a pedophile’s fantasy.”

On September 16, the two sides released a joint statement asking for the case to be sealed as an agreement between the two was being drafted. Along with this, the plaintiffs have also asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice. This would mean that the case cannot be filed again.

What did Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears say about the lawsuit

On September 5, Tiffany Haddish took to social media, claiming that the sketch “was intended to be comedic.” However, “it wasn’t funny at all- and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

Aries Spears, who is part of the Spears & Steinberg podcast also shared in an episode that he could not divulge any information about the case as it was ongoing then. He said:

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time. But I just more or less want to say to all the loyal listeners thank you guys for your support and your love. Listen: This is an extortion case.”

Aries Spears has not yet commented on the case at the time of writing this article. However in a social media post's caption, he asked his followers to "KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far