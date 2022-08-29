What is Aries Spears’ net worth? Fortune explored as comedian mocks Lizzo for being overweight

Just after Kathy Hilton confused Lizzo for “Precious,” Aries Spears is now in the news for mocking Lizzo’s weight. During his interview on the recent episode of The Art of Dialogue, the 47-year-old mocked Lizzo for being overweight. Aries went on to compare the Grrrls singer to mashed potatoes. When asked if he thought that the Grammy Award winner was a good songwriter or not, he replied:

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–t emoji.”

However, Lizzo was quick to clap back at the American comedian during the VMAs, when she won an award for her song, About Damn Time. During her acceptance speech, she commented on the sly remarks made by Aries Sparks and said:

“They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause bi*ch I’m winning, h**. Big b**ches winning, h**! Best revenge is your paper.”

What is Aries Spears’ main source of income? Net worth of the comedian explored

Aries Spears, known for his stand-up comedy, was quick to pass nasty comments on the award-winning singer, Lizzo. However, many netizens were curious about the actor and comedian’s net worth as it is a known fact that Spears is the second longest-serving comedian on Fox’s sketch comedy show MADtv. Aries Spears has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and this has helped him boost his net worth. As of 2022, his net worth is $4 million.

Born in 1975 in Chicago, Illinois, to jazz singer Doris Spears, the actor moved to New York. Growing up in New Jersey, Spears’ got his first comedy gig doing impressions at the Upton Comedy Club in Harlem. He then continued with standup comedy and ventured into acting when he first appeared on Def Comedy Jam with Russell Simmons.

He has also appeared in various other shows and movies like Malcolm X, South of Sunset, Home of Angels, and Jerry McGuire. He has also been a part of the famous Madtv.

His major income accounts for the stand-up shows that he often does. Moreover, Aries earned a good chunk of fortune from his time on the popular sketch comedy show Madtv. Spears was a regular on the sketch comedy series. He was the second longest-serving cast member on the show, appearing in 198 episodes.

As for his personal life, he was married to Elisa Larregui, but the couple got divorced 2 years into their marriage.

Aries Spears and his fiasco with Lizzo

American stand-up comedian Aries Spears was slammed online as he made some cruel comments on Lizzo’s appearance. However, netizens were quick to bash the comedian for the unsavory remarks he made about the Grammy Award Winner.

Commenting on her appearance, he also said:

“She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man."

However, he also agreed that he too is not in the perfect shape and size. However, netizens still slammed the comedian for his ruthless remarks. One user on social media commented:

"I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness. He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time. Aries spears fat a** sound like a cold air intake just from sitting down."

Chris. @chefmade_92 The Art Of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_ emoji when asked about her music. Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like theemoji when asked about her music. Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. https://t.co/C2d4pbfDwl I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness. He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time. Aries spears fat ass sound like a cold air intake just from sitting down twitter.com/artofdialogue_… I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness. He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time. Aries spears fat ass sound like a cold air intake just from sitting down twitter.com/artofdialogue_…

Meanwhile, Lizzo clapped back at Aries and proclaimed how her awards are enough to slam the people who troll her on her appearance and weight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava