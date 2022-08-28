What did Aries Spears say? Fans call out comedian for mocking Lizzo’s appearance

American stand-up comedian Aries Spears was slammed online after he made some controversial comments about Lizzo's appearance.
While speaking on the recent episode of The Art Of Dialogue with Mighty Bolton, the 47-year-old made some unsavory remarks on the Good as Hell singer's body weight - something she has dealt with throughout her music career.
Spears began his questionable statement by stating that Lizzo makes good music, before saying:
"I can’t get over the fact she looks like the shit emoji. She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man."
He then takes a moment to state that he is not exactly in shape right now either, but justifies that by pointing out that he has a lot going on for him and he has had no problem with the ladies.
However, he then said of the singer:
“But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard, her body ain’t. You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction. ‘Yaas, Queen. Slay, Queen.’ F**k diabetes. F**k heart problems. F**k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.'”
Lizzo had a truck load of supporters after Aries Spears commented on her looks
Several fans and fellow musicians on social media blasted off Aries Spears for his fatphobic remarks on Lizzo's body and appearance. While doing so, they hailed the three-time Grammy Award winner and compared her illustrious music career to the comedian's professional life.
Even songstress Megan Thee Stallion supported the Juice singer on her Instagram story after Aries Spears' comments went viral.
Aries Spears defends his comments
After the comedian was bashed online for his remarks in his recent YouTube interview, he took to his Instagram handle to upload a video asking people supporting the About Damn Time singer not to criticize him based on emotions but facts.
Alongside the video, he wrote a lengthy caption saying:
"I KNEW IT WAS COMING!!! If the people that are angry particularly women really paid attention to the art of dialogue interview one I even called myself out for needing to lose weight and two more importantly the main point was celebrating the wrong thing there’s a lot of hypocritical women who also bash men at laughters expense but if you’re going to celebrate sister hood while lizzo’s confidence is commendable it’s also dangerous. (MYSELF INCLUDED) the truth is in the name of sisterhood ya’ll do more damage in silence than you do in false celebration but that never gets talked about but yet shame on me!!"
He uploaded another video for Lizzo's supporters who were coming at him for being "ugly and unattractive," mocking them for "hiding behind fake lashes, wigs and fingernails." He made the video with Beyonce's Break My Soul running in the background.
He captioned it:
"I’m here for all the smoke cause truth finds it’s way thru the bull [sh*t emoji] so let’s GO!!"
As of now, Lizzo has not made any public comments on Aries Spears' bodyshaming remarks.