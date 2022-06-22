ENHYPEN members called out for fatphobic comments about Sunoo 

ENHYPEN finds itself in trouble after several fans took offense to fatphobic statements made on a recent VLive.

The seven-member boy group is one of the most successful groups in South Korea. With fans across the globe, the group has always enjoyed a staunch fan following, with members earning praise for their talent, visuals, and personalities.

However, a few members find themselves in a soup with netizens this time after a recent broadcast raised concerns about the comments aimed toward member Sunoo.

This is not the first time that ENHYPEN's Sunoo has been at the receiving end of fatphobic comments

On June 19, four members of ENHYPEN, Sunoo, Ni-Ki, Jake, and Jungwon, held a live broadcast for fans on Vlive, engaging in a casual chat session. While the broadcast started well, with the members joking and engaging with their devoted audience, a particular segment appears to have grabbed the most attention.

In the clip, Sunoo and Sunghoon are conversing about the latter's reaction whenever the two walk past each other. Sunoo said,

"Every time I bump into Sunghoon hyung, he’d always say a wild boar hit him and acts like he’s going to fly away."

🗯 @noogtfo will never let this be ignored will never let this be ignored https://t.co/b67FoUXeKq

While the statement itself was said jokingly, and the ENHYPEN member had a smile on his face, several viewers were left concerned, especially since it was not the first time something like this had happened.

The other ENHYPEN members soon joined in the laughter. However, Jungwon's following sentence raised more alarm bells from concerned fans. In reference to Sunoo, he said,

“The elephant one was really funny.”

While this sentence may seem innocuous, it made many netizens uncomfortable, especially since elephants are commonly used when comparing someone with heavier animals.

This was not the reference to Sunoo's weight made by the other ENHYPEN members on the show. Jungwon, in another story from the set, broached the topic and said,

"The director told him, ‘Let’s stop here,’ (pulling Sunoo picture). Sunghoon hyung said, ‘I can’t, there’s an elephant sitting on it.’"

Apart from Jungwon, ENHYPEN's maknae Ni-Ki also made multiple comments about the singer's weight, at one point saying,

“Because he eats a lot…”

ً @sun__oos the fact i didnt even know abt this since no translator posted it and the only one who did deleted it immediately twitter.com/lunatheorbit/s… the fact i didnt even know abt this since no translator posted it and the only one who did deleted it immediately twitter.com/lunatheorbit/s… https://t.co/WKhH49XwJl

While all members, including Sunoo, appeared to find the comments funny, netizens did not feel the same. Given that Sunoo and his weight have been the butt of jokes many times in the past, netizens felt like the group members should refrain from making such fatphobic statements repeatedly.

They also pointed out that Sunoo is already very thin, and these repeated comments about his allegedly "excessive" weight could harm him physically and emotionally.

NOLO 🎀 @myouiiice 🗯 @noogtfo will never let this be ignored will never let this be ignored https://t.co/b67FoUXeKq I don’t even know who they are but if that small guy is an elephant then idk what is their standard🥲 I would feel insecure to be their fan twitter.com/noogtfo/status… I don’t even know who they are but if that small guy is an elephant then idk what is their standard🥲 I would feel insecure to be their fan twitter.com/noogtfo/status…

april͏ @sunodsamarch 🗯 @noogtfo will never let this be ignored will never let this be ignored https://t.co/b67FoUXeKq damn- whenever i see enhypen in my tl, its always them weight/fat shaming sunoo. these bitches don't even know how to stfu twitter.com/noogtfo/status… damn- whenever i see enhypen in my tl, its always them weight/fat shaming sunoo. these bitches don't even know how to stfu twitter.com/noogtfo/status…

채영아. @jjwaygi @noogtfo and the fact that some engenes said to discuss it privately? like no, this is why they never learn, and constantly keep saying the same thing about sunoo. like they’ll never learn until someone brings it up. @noogtfo and the fact that some engenes said to discuss it privately? like no, this is why they never learn, and constantly keep saying the same thing about sunoo. like they’ll never learn until someone brings it up.

jana | mila's gf @DILFR4CHA i gotta speak on this because its getting a bit out of hand. so niki made a comment about sunoos weight and i am so sick of it. sunoo is perfectly healthy and in no way fat or overweight or anything like that. they seriously need to stop and know their boundaries. i gotta speak on this because its getting a bit out of hand. so niki made a comment about sunoos weight and i am so sick of it. sunoo is perfectly healthy and in no way fat or overweight or anything like that. they seriously need to stop and know their boundaries.

ruki @seonnufied ruki @seonnufied not again not again normalize educating enhypen members who makes weight related jokes esp if it comes out as fatshaming sunoo, they need to be educated they just can't keep on doing this and this won't make me love them less i just want them to learn as someone who's been bodyshamed many times+ twitter.com/seonnufied/sta… normalize educating enhypen members who makes weight related jokes esp if it comes out as fatshaming sunoo, they need to be educated they just can't keep on doing this and this won't make me love them less i just want them to learn as someone who's been bodyshamed many times+ twitter.com/seonnufied/sta…

Many fans also expressed concern for Sunoo, calling his laughing a nervous, defensive act. While some fans claimed that the singer does not mind these jokes, others pointed out that he doesn't have many options, and the group should educate themselves.

TORONG @HoneyButter_15 @noogtfo actually hoonki needs to be educate by there jokes, educate them, to be aware about this topic// ilove hoonki but they never learn:/// @noogtfo actually hoonki needs to be educate by there jokes, educate them, to be aware about this topic// ilove hoonki but they never learn:///

inluvwithyooh @kimlee_heeki @noogtfo As a ni-ki stan I'm sorry all of them except heeseung needs to be educated. @noogtfo As a ni-ki stan I'm sorry all of them except heeseung needs to be educated.

. @_k0b3n1 If a female idol make a weight joke yall would’ve dragged them to hell and back but when it’s a man y’all don’t do shit and baby them y’all need to start holding that niki kid from making jokes ab sunoos weight like he’s not funny at all. Literally save sunoo from that group. If a female idol make a weight joke yall would’ve dragged them to hell and back but when it’s a man y’all don’t do shit and baby them y’all need to start holding that niki kid from making jokes ab sunoos weight like he’s not funny at all. Literally save sunoo from that group.

Lima 🦊 (SLOW) @ksn_superior hana (👩🏻‍💻) D-2 ♡ @shion624 https://t.co/OuuslbbTCY its getting worsehttps://t.co/OuuslbbTCY twitter.com/sun__oos/statu… its getting worse 😫 https://t.co/OuuslbbTCY twitter.com/sun__oos/statu… I just know they would bully me so hard if I showed up around them, I'm overweight and would never feel safe in a room with them alone, especially Niki, I dont stan people who see me as a joke! My weight is not a joke, and the same goes for Sunoo! twitter.com/shion624/statu… I just know they would bully me so hard if I showed up around them, I'm overweight and would never feel safe in a room with them alone, especially Niki, I dont stan people who see me as a joke! My weight is not a joke, and the same goes for Sunoo! twitter.com/shion624/statu…

This is not the first time the members have gotten in trouble for fat-shaming Sunoo. Many members, especially Ni-Ki have made these comments repeatedly, and though Sunoo might not appear to mind then, most fans of the group have had enough.

jn @berrysaIty 🗯 @noogtfo will never let this be ignored will never let this be ignored https://t.co/b67FoUXeKq Everytime a video of this group pops up on my tl it's them cracking yet another stupid fatphobic joke. It's such a pity that they live finding obesity humorous and something to make fun of all while their member is so normal looking twitter.com/noogtfo/status… Everytime a video of this group pops up on my tl it's them cracking yet another stupid fatphobic joke. It's such a pity that they live finding obesity humorous and something to make fun of all while their member is so normal looking twitter.com/noogtfo/status…

ً @sun__oos as a fandom we really do need to start holding the boys accountable for these types of comments they make towards sn. like its not gonna hurt the boys in anyway to just tell them that it isnt okay to joke abt. i promise you you can call out this behavior without inciting a riot as a fandom we really do need to start holding the boys accountable for these types of comments they make towards sn. like its not gonna hurt the boys in anyway to just tell them that it isnt okay to joke abt. i promise you you can call out this behavior without inciting a riot

Fans may stick with their favorite groups through thick and thin, but it is clear that there are some lines that can't be crossed. While the camaraderie between the four members won hearts, the singling out of Sunoo and the jokes revealed that a lot needs improvement.

