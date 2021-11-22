ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki and Jake burst out crying at their first offline concert

Rookie group ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. A year later, ENHYPEN performed in front of their fans for the first time at the KBS Arena Hall in Seoul on November 19, 2021.

After the overwhelming response of ENGENEs, their fans, and possibly remembering the struggles they have faced to debut, members Ni-Ki and Jake broke down in tears, talking about their families.

“I realize how terribly I miss my family,” says a teary Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN at EN-CONNECT: COMPANION concert

The seven members of ENHYPEN were selected through global votes and judge’s evaluation to debut in Mnet’s survival drama, I-Land. After debuting with their first EP Border Day: One, the group rose to the top of the charts with their second album Border: Carnival and third comeback but the first full-length album, Dimension: Dilemma.

Marking their first debut anniversary, ENHYPEN held an offline concert (also streamed live) at the KBS Arena Hall titled EN-CONNECT: COMPANION. During the interval of their performance, two ENHYPEN members talked about their supportive family and broke down in tears.

Jake started by thanking fans for loving and supporting them. He also thanked his late grandmother, sharing that she loved ENHYPEN a lot and said he misses her. As soon as he completed his sentence, he sat down on his knees, with his head between his hands, crying profusely. Other members went beside Jake to support him, albeit getting emotional and crying with him too.

Another member who let out his intense emotions was ENHYPEN’s youngest, soon-to-be 16, Ni-Ki. The Japanese idol has been away from his family for long, and watching the filled-up Arena Hall, he shared his emotions with the fans. He revealed he had been hiding his emotions from the members, more so because he can’t travel due to the restrictions.

Ni-Ki said,

“There have been days I missed my family so much but because of how things are right now, I’m not able to see them. I tried to hide it from the members but standing in front of ENGENEs, I realize how terribly I miss my family. I honestly can’t wait to get to see my parents again. Thank you, mom and dad, for bringing me into this world.”

After the concert, an ENGENE uploaded a screenshot of Ni-Ki’s mom posting a story on her Instagram saying, “I want to see you soon”.

The videos of both Ni-Ki and Jake crying have been doing the rounds on ENGENE stan Twitter. Fans have a soft spot for every member, but Ni-Ki crying hurts them because he is just a mere 15-year-old kid underneath the whole idol persona.

Meanwhile, all the fans can do is shower them with love and support. Through their loyal fanbase, ENHYPEN achieved the title of a million-seller group with their latest album, Dimension: Dilemma, ahead of their first debut anniversary.

Edited by R. Elahi