ENHYPEN give off boyfriend vibes in CHARYBDIS concept photos for comeback album

ENHYPEN's CHARYBDIS concept teaser photos are out and it shows the members in a refreshing new light. On September 28, 12:00 AM KST, Belift Lab dropped the second concept version for the group's comeback album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA.

The concept version for CHARYBDIS also comes loaded with content. Individual moving posters, images with letters, and unit teasers. This is in complete contrast to the SCYLLA version, which showcases the boys in an endearing royal concept.

ENGENEs fall in love with ENHYPEN's CHARYBDIS concept photos

With multiple pieces of content yet to be released and less than a month to go for DIMENSION: DILEMMA, Belift Lab is treating fans to incredible concept teasers of ENHYPEN.

Members are seen wearing casual clothing - long-sleeved t-shirts and hoodies with regular and ripped jeans - and having fun at what appears to be a greenery-filled roadside.

Each ENHYPEN member also has their own character. Sunghoon is surrounded by boxing and gym equipment, Sunoo with crayons, Jay in a small messy room, Heeseung with vinyls, magazines and a guitar, Ni-Ki with painting supplies, Jake with a stack full of books and Jungwon with automobile magazines.

They also have a diary entry written, talking about their fears of being stuck in a room in the pandemic.

Check out the moving poster version below:

Fans are, not surprisingly, gushing over the boyfriend vibes ENHYPEN's giving off in the concept teasers. They're mostly in awe of the moving posters, focusing on each member and their character. Here's how fans are reacting:

josh @sunoogene the way charybdis concept photos radiates comfort 🥺🥺 the way charybdis concept photos radiates comfort 🥺🥺 https://t.co/6698Tx2RbN

rass; 📚 @snazzyjay_ Charybdis concept gives some aesthetic film camera vibes omgg I'M INLOVE Charybdis concept gives some aesthetic film camera vibes omgg I'M INLOVE https://t.co/g3CrZwckok

Jah— stu(dying) @enhyenhypen1 I think Charybdis is their present life. They are all enjoying their teenage life, living their best. That's why Charybdis is the soft/fresh concept. Maybe Odysseus is the dimension and the Syclla is the dilemma or vice versa. I think Charybdis is their present life. They are all enjoying their teenage life, living their best. That's why Charybdis is the soft/fresh concept. Maybe Odysseus is the dimension and the Syclla is the dilemma or vice versa. https://t.co/EJiEidfzQ1

️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ @iIyunie i just love how enhypen went from being all elegant & mysterious in scylla concept photos to being youthful, free & nostalgic in the charybdis concept photos, the range is just wow, wondering what odysseus have install for us, knowing enha, its another masterpiece for sure i just love how enhypen went from being all elegant & mysterious in scylla concept photos to being youthful, free & nostalgic in the charybdis concept photos, the range is just wow, wondering what odysseus have install for us, knowing enha, its another masterpiece for sure

ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA has a total of three concepts - SCYLLA, CHARYBDIS and ODYSSEUS.

SCYLLA was revealed to be grand and mysterious, in line with the royal vampire concept they debuted with. CHARYBDIS turns it over and presents a whole new look, further signifying the concept of a 'dilemma'. Especially with the group's decision to write the names as an ambigram.

Fans will have to wait and see what new looks await them in the ODYSSEUS version is slated to be released on October 12, 2021.

In other news, the survival program through which ENHYPEN was formed, I-Land, is getting a season 2. HYBE and Mnet will now be forming a sister girl group. However, they've also landed up in controversy with TREASURE fans claiming they copied the group's greeting, FIND YOUR TREASURE.

