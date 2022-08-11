Who is Precious? Kathy Hilton confuses Lizzo for movie character on Watch What Happens Live

Things got weird on Watch What Happens Live when Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff appeared on the show, and Kathy was shown an image of Lizzo and asked who she was. Kathy’s answer left the netizens stunned when she said:

“I feel like I do…Precious?”

Many assumed that when Kathy said Precious, she was referring to Gabourey Sidibe, who played the character Precious in the 2019 movie of the same name. Following this, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star faced massive backlash where people ridiculed her on social media.

theJasmineBRAND @thejasminebrand @bravotv Well, that was awkward. Kathy Hilton confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe.@bravotv Well, that was awkward. Kathy Hilton confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe. 🎥 @bravotv https://t.co/pIKE34a13X

Who is Precious? Controversy explored as Kathy Hilton confuses Lizzo with a movie character

Precious is a 2009 American movie, which tells the story of an overweight, abused, and illiterate teen who is pregnant with her second child by her biological father. In the movie, the name of the main character is Precious, and this is the character that Kathy confused the singer with.

A still from the movie "Precious" (Image via Precious - The Movie)

As Kathy appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she was participating in a game called “Will! Kathy! Know Them!?” The other participants with her were Andy Cohen and Crystan Fung Minkoff and Kathy was shown an image of the singer.

Crystal tried to make the moment a little less awkward when she said:

“She is precious, though, Lizzo is precious.”

NOPlagiarism @BravoPlagiarism #lizzo #kathyhilton #rhobh #RHOBHMeanGirls Wow, Kathy Hilton, First of all THATS GABOUREY SIDIBE, not ‘Precious’ and SECOND, THATS QUEEN LIZZO!! HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW HER? She also was on #WWHL 3 weeks ago! Good save Crystal #bravo Wow, Kathy Hilton, First of all THATS GABOUREY SIDIBE, not ‘Precious’ and SECOND, THATS QUEEN LIZZO!! HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW HER? She also was on #WWHL 3 weeks ago! Good save Crystal #bravo #lizzo #kathyhilton #rhobh #RHOBHMeanGirls https://t.co/ZdiOc6N5ba

Later, Kathy covered up her massive goof-up and said:

“That’s what I call her, her nickname is Precious to me.”

With “Precious,” Kathy was referring to Gabourey Sidibe's role in Precious, which also earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. It is worth noting that Lizzo wasn't the only star Kathy couldn't recognize, as she wasn't able to identify Justin Timberlake and Dwayne Johnson either.

However, referring to Lizzo as 'Precious' sparked some online trolling.

Kathy Hilton faces massive backlash after confusing Lizzo with “Precious”

News of Hilton messing up the About Damn Time singer's name spread like wildfire within a few hours. With this, Twitter was immediately flooded with frustrated fans, who wondered how Kathy did not know the singer.

In fact, many of them also questioned and said that if she didn’t know, she should've said so. Users didn't think that it was harmless and said that "calling a plus size Black woman “Precious” is an insult."

these mfs ain’t stoppin me🐝 @PrettiDownBrown Kathy Hilton TRIED IT. She knows good and got damn well Lizzo doesn’t look like Precious. Kathy Hilton TRIED IT. She knows good and got damn well Lizzo doesn’t look like Precious.

Aphrodite in a nightie. @Bassdots Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious (Gabourey Sidibe), isn’t funny at all. Black folk tweeting about spitting their drinks out. That woman and her offspring have been caught saying racist shit and apparently she says something crazy this season too. Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious (Gabourey Sidibe), isn’t funny at all. Black folk tweeting about spitting their drinks out. That woman and her offspring have been caught saying racist shit and apparently she says something crazy this season too.

Fella @f3ll So Kathy Hilton has seen the movie Precious but don't know who Lizzo is? So Kathy Hilton has seen the movie Precious but don't know who Lizzo is?

DҽAɳԃɾéNҽσɳMҽʂʂყ @SirLeeJay

#WWHL Kathy Hilton when she sees a picture of Lizzo Kathy Hilton when she sees a picture of Lizzo #WWHL https://t.co/7F1REy5Qj1

Środa Dzień 7 @vvojciechovvski Andy cohen when Kathy Hilton said lizzo resembled precious Andy cohen when Kathy Hilton said lizzo resembled precious https://t.co/PosuPMGgp2

🫧Celíne Díonathan🫧 @issajonathan3 Not Kathy Hilton thinking lizzo was Precious Not Kathy Hilton thinking lizzo was Precious💀

Brion (bre-yon) @marqbrion Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious seems very…racist. Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious seems very…racist. https://t.co/wFQTidxlku

The singer, meanwhile, hasn't yet responded to the whole fiasco. The 34-year-old is an American singer and rapper, well known for her work in the world of music.

She started her recording career in hip hop music and has a number of records including three Grammys, one Billboard Music Award and a BET Award as well as a Guinness World Record.

Known for her best hits like Cuz I Love You and Truth Hurts, the singer-rapper has over a million followers on her social media, all in awe of her work.

