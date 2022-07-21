RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11: Fans can't keep calm as Kathy Hilton returns to the Bravo show

Tonight's episode of RHOBH saw a special 'friend' return to the show. Kathy Hilton, who has appeared on the show 34 times as a guest and friend, invited Kyle, her sister, to have lunch with her. The meal was unique as she served baked potato and caviar to her guest.

Kathy made a remarkable entry wearing sunglasses and clearly looked hungover, which was further proved when she claimed she was a 'mess.' Kyle felt like an 'underachiever' after seeing Kathy's Christmas decoration

She thanked Paola for bringing her the food. Kyle was happy to learn the name of Kathy's staff member because she always mentioned her as 'the lady.' Kathy taught Kyle how to eat a hot baked potato with caviar. Kyle was shocked after looking at the food and said,

"I am confused. Is this the meal, the entree or the appetizer?"

Kathy revealed that she was trying to follow the meal as they did in Caviar Kaspia (a famous restaurant located in Paris). Kyle stated that she had never seen a person have that much caviar in her entire life and that if she put that much on a potato, it would eventually become the meal.

Kathy commented on how tired she was of wrapping gifts for other people at Christmas and complained about no one delivering them. She also said that she had lost her phone several times, and Kyle complained about her not picking up her phone.

Calmly, Kathy complained that someone, not an animal, had peed on her sofa - this comment shocked Kyle. RHOBH fans loved how carefree and relaxed Kathy was and felt that she was the episode's charm.

Bravo4Brekkiez @bravo4brekkiez only she can go from a baked potato with caviar as an entree to needing help wrapping gifts and finding ribbon to the dilemma of a human having peed on her couch HAHA IM DEADDDD HAHA Omg there is no one like Kathy Hiltononly she can go from a baked potato with caviar as an entree to needing help wrapping gifts and finding ribbon to the dilemma of a human having peed on her couch HAHA IM DEADDDD HAHA #RHOBH Omg there is no one like Kathy Hilton 😂 only she can go from a baked potato with caviar as an entree to needing help wrapping gifts and finding ribbon to the dilemma of a human having peed on her couch HAHA IM DEADDDD HAHA #RHOBH

RHOBH fans loved Kathy Hilton's surprise appearance on the show as she brought in her quirk

RHOBH fans loved Kathy's entire demeanor and felt she stole the show. From her entry to being so carefree about someone peeing on her sofa, she did not put up any fake attitude for the cameras.

Fans took to Twitter to praise her.

Sasha Walker @RatedR_Lover @thirdking0208 Where she at cause this show is a snooze fest so far. I was happy to see Kathy tho! #RHOBH @thirdking0208 Where she at cause this show is a snooze fest so far. I was happy to see Kathy tho! #RHOBH

Mark Sundstrom @106th this scene with Kyle and Kathy eating the baked potatoes with caviar has me ROLLING #RHOBH this scene with Kyle and Kathy eating the baked potatoes with caviar has me ROLLING #RHOBH

Ferg @justafergie I am literally cackling in Kathy’s first scene back #rhobh I am literally cackling in Kathy’s first scene back #rhobh

D.B @dot_bradshaw Best 5 minutes of #RHOBH take all the rest and just have Kathy and her staff on for the full hour. Best 5 minutes of #RHOBH take all the rest and just have Kathy and her staff on for the full hour. https://t.co/E0P651Ifnh

Molka @MolkaMadness I was happy to see the return of Kathy Hilton this week. She is authentically real, weird, and off keel.. #RHOBH I was happy to see the return of Kathy Hilton this week. She is authentically real, weird, and off keel.. #RHOBH https://t.co/PRPkUDLu2w

Zoe @Z0Exotic Kathy Hilton has someone to find her phone.. priceless! I need that #RHOBH Kathy Hilton has someone to find her phone.. priceless! I need that #RHOBH

What did RHOBH star Kyle Richards say about her bond with her sisters?

In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Kyle talked about how the sisters would always come back together no matter what happened. She said,

"We're sisters, we're always going to have an argument here and there."

She revealed that she and her sisters are in a 'good situation.' She also mentioned how she would take help from her sisters to plan her daughter Farrah's wedding. Farrah has given her mother the duty to organize the wedding.

What happened tonight on RHOBH?

Tonight on RHOBH, Crystal spoke to Garcelle about her eating disorders, especially during the holidays when food was all around her. Erika joined the conversation and advised her to take laxatives when Crystal said she would often vomit the food to prevent gaining weight. Erika later stopped Crystal from eating chicken tenders.

Erika further said that she did not want to divorce Tom because she would have to pay him alimony. She is currently facing two lawsuits, one for $50 Million and another for $2.1 Million.

RHOBH airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The episodes are available on Peacock's streaming website one day after the television premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far