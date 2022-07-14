"Someone give her a Diamond!": RHOBH fans want Sheree Zampino to become a full-time cast member next season 

RHOBH Season 12 returned to Bravo for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This season, Garcelle decided to introduce one of her close friends, Sheree Zampino, on the famed reality TV series. Viewers who witnessed Sheree support her friend after the Garcelle-Erika drama and create an impact with her minimal screentime now hope that she becomes a full-time cast member next season.

This wasn't Sheree's first stint on the show, as she previously appeared in Season 4 alongside her husband. Ever since then, she has now returned this season as a friend. From confronting Erika regarding her behavior and the expletives hurled at Garcelle's son at her birthday party, to politely explaining things to Kyle Richards, Sheree has become a fan favorite this season on RHOBH.

That's not all, in an earlier episode when Garcelle confided in her about Erika's comments towards her sons, Sheree defended her friend and claimed that she would take off her earrings and protect her if needed. Sheree also praised the RHOBH star for standing up straight against Erica.

Fans who watched Sheree be there for Garcelle when she needed her the most, claim that she needed to be promoted as a full-time cast member. Some fans also added that newcomer Diana Jenkins should be removed from her spot, and that the diamond should be given to Sheree next season.

Though Season 12 of RHOBH is nearing its end, it is not yet known or confirmed if Sheree will be getting a diamond next season or become a full-time cast member. But fans on social media are sure hoping for it.

Fans want RHOBH to give Sheree a diamond in Season 13

Fans shared on Twitter that Sheree was a breath of fresh air on screen. Some have also suggested that Diana Jenkins be replaced by Sheree. Sheree is exactly what RHOBH needed, according to a few fans.

PillowTalk @Pillowtalk78 #RHOBH

Sheree is just a breath of fresh air. The way she introduced herself to the group, how she is there for Garcelle, and how she gently put Kyle in her place. Chefs kiss. Giver her a diamond already. Sheree is just a breath of fresh air. The way she introduced herself to the group, how she is there for Garcelle, and how she gently put Kyle in her place. Chefs kiss. Giver her a diamond already. #RHOBHSheree is just a breath of fresh air. The way she introduced herself to the group, how she is there for Garcelle, and how she gently put Kyle in her place. Chefs kiss. Giver her a diamond already. 💎 https://t.co/BnyQ7CJKs2

ramonicito @Yungrayray_ I’m conclusion give sheree her Diamond and fire Diana #RHOBH I’m conclusion give sheree her Diamond and fire Diana #RHOBH https://t.co/jv3zrGAXu3

DamnDeryl 🦄 @DerellaDeVil I need next season! She easily fit right in with the ladies and has a natural chemistry 🧪 “You betta be a stawh!”I need @Sheree_Zampino to hold anext season! She easily fit right in with the ladies and has a natural chemistry 🧪 #RHOBH “You betta be a stawh!” 🌟 I need @Sheree_Zampino to hold a 💎 next season! She easily fit right in with the ladies and has a natural chemistry 🧪 #RHOBH

badboykundo ✌🏾 @mrlikeag6 twitter.com/jaysrealityblo… jay @JaysRealityBlog I know we’re only 10 episodes into S12, but what casting changes *if any* would you make for next season of #RHOBH I know we’re only 10 episodes into S12, but what casting changes *if any* would you make for next season of #RHOBH? 💎 https://t.co/gEDzjeCmR1 Get rid of Diana and give her diamond to Sheree. I’d also say get rid of Lisa R and Dorit but I know that’s never gonna happen so just make Sheree a diamond holder ASAP!! 🗣🗣🗣 #RHOBH Get rid of Diana and give her diamond to Sheree. I’d also say get rid of Lisa R and Dorit but I know that’s never gonna happen so just make Sheree a diamond holder ASAP!! 🗣🗣🗣 #RHOBH twitter.com/jaysrealityblo…

kristen @kristeng1129 Why are we stuck with Diana, when Sheree is available? #RHOBH Why are we stuck with Diana, when Sheree is available? #RHOBH

Lauren👑Mucker @MuckerFace Diana gotta go next season and replaced with Sheree. #RHOBH Diana gotta go next season and replaced with Sheree. #RHOBH

Amber W @_MsIndependent @_MsIndependent I'm REALLY enjoying Sheree. She was a very functional third at the lunch with Kyle and Garcelle. We need her around for all the conflicts. lol #RHOBH @_MsIndependent I'm REALLY enjoying Sheree. She was a very functional third at the lunch with Kyle and Garcelle. We need her around for all the conflicts. lol #RHOBH

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RHOBH Season 12, Episode 10

The episode kicked off with all the ladies except Diana Jenkins at Sutton's housewarming party. After having lunch outdoors, the ladies went back inside to have a talk. During that time, they managed to take Sutton's phone and facetimed one of her Bumble matches.

While Sutton tried to take the phone away from them, she revealed that she liked the guy even though they hadn't been on a date as of yet. When she figured out that he was still on the call, she felt embarrassed.

Meanwhile, Garcelle kept a count of Erika Jayne's alcohol intake. She revealed that even though Erika shared that she would only have one drink, she has had three so far. Garcelle decided to confront Erika regarding the balance between her alcohol and medication.

While questioning her, Garcelle brought up the issue of Erika cussing at her teenage boy. Erika took full ownership of her behaviour and apologised to Garcelle. She added that her medication was new so it made her spike up and feel sleepy.

Erika also shared that she cursed at her son because she was too intoxicated. She in fact applauded Garcelle, claiming that she had brought up her sons in the right way. This earned Erika a point in Garcelle's good books.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

