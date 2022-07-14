"Someone give her a Diamond!": RHOBH fans want Sheree Zampino to become a full-time cast member next season 

RHOBH Season 12 returned to Bravo for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This season, Garcelle decided to introduce one of her close friends, Sheree Zampino, on the famed reality TV series. Viewers who witnessed Sheree support her friend after the Garcelle-Erika drama and create an impact with her minimal screentime now hope that she becomes a full-time cast member next season.
This wasn't Sheree's first stint on the show, as she previously appeared in Season 4 alongside her husband. Ever since then, she has now returned this season as a friend. From confronting Erika regarding her behavior and the expletives hurled at Garcelle's son at her birthday party, to politely explaining things to Kyle Richards, Sheree has become a fan favorite this season on RHOBH.
That's not all, in an earlier episode when Garcelle confided in her about Erika's comments towards her sons, Sheree defended her friend and claimed that she would take off her earrings and protect her if needed. Sheree also praised the RHOBH star for standing up straight against Erica.
Fans who watched Sheree be there for Garcelle when she needed her the most, claim that she needed to be promoted as a full-time cast member. Some fans also added that newcomer Diana Jenkins should be removed from her spot, and that the diamond should be given to Sheree next season.
Though Season 12 of RHOBH is nearing its end, it is not yet known or confirmed if Sheree will be getting a diamond next season or become a full-time cast member. But fans on social media are sure hoping for it.
Fans want RHOBH to give Sheree a diamond in Season 13
Fans shared on Twitter that Sheree was a breath of fresh air on screen. Some have also suggested that Diana Jenkins be replaced by Sheree. Sheree is exactly what RHOBH needed, according to a few fans.
Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RHOBH Season 12, Episode 10
The episode kicked off with all the ladies except Diana Jenkins at Sutton's housewarming party. After having lunch outdoors, the ladies went back inside to have a talk. During that time, they managed to take Sutton's phone and facetimed one of her Bumble matches.
While Sutton tried to take the phone away from them, she revealed that she liked the guy even though they hadn't been on a date as of yet. When she figured out that he was still on the call, she felt embarrassed.
Meanwhile, Garcelle kept a count of Erika Jayne's alcohol intake. She revealed that even though Erika shared that she would only have one drink, she has had three so far. Garcelle decided to confront Erika regarding the balance between her alcohol and medication.
While questioning her, Garcelle brought up the issue of Erika cussing at her teenage boy. Erika took full ownership of her behaviour and apologised to Garcelle. She added that her medication was new so it made her spike up and feel sleepy.
Erika also shared that she cursed at her son because she was too intoxicated. She in fact applauded Garcelle, claiming that she had brought up her sons in the right way. This earned Erika a point in Garcelle's good books.
RHOBH airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo.
