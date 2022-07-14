"She really has a baby husband": Why are fans trolling Sergio Carrallo in RHODubai Episode 6? 

RHODubai Season 1 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. In the episode, Sergio and Carolin Stansbury checked into the hotel with their family for their wedding.

There, while unpacking, Caroline gave Sergio a bag containing her wedding night lingerie. When the RHODubai star asked her if he could see it, she denied and told him to put the bag inside the closet without peeking.

After they finished unpacking, Sergio asked Caroline if they could have a "tiki tiki night." While fans initially thought he meant it literally, during her confessional, Caroline shared that her 27-year-old fiance needed to get intimate a lot. She shared that he went to bed with "tiki tiki" on his mind and woke up with the same thought.

That's when fans realized that "tiki tiki" meant he wanted to get intimate with Caroline.

Afro Pandemia @followloulou I thought they were talking about a Tiki torch lit night!she really has a baby husband 🥴 #RHODubai I thought they were talking about a Tiki torch lit night!she really has a baby husband 🥴#RHODubai

Before Caroline's confessional, many fans thought "tiki tiki night" to be a night lit with tiki torches. For the uninitiated, a tiki torch is a word for a flame typically mounted on a bamboo pole, usually used to light up outdoor spaces after dark.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to troll the former soccer player.

Fans have hilarious reactions upon finding out what Sergio means by "tiki tiki" in RHODubai Season 1

Some fans on Twitter wrote that Sergio sounded like a teenager. Others called him the second Joe Gorga. Some viewers were also taken aback at the fact that a grown man had used the phrase "tiki tiki" to mean getting intimate.

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 just saying 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHODubai I mean, Caroline not giving Sergio ‘tiki tiki’ when he asks is concerning lol.. she shoulda thought about that, before getting with that young buckjust saying 🤷🏽‍♀️ I mean, Caroline not giving Sergio ‘tiki tiki’ when he asks is concerning lol.. she shoulda thought about that, before getting with that young buck 👀 just saying 🤷🏽‍♀️😆 #RHODubai https://t.co/2ous15SlzW

🌈 @_MindVibesLife I thought he was talking about a tiki torch #RHODUBAI When he say tiki tikiI thought he was talking about a tiki torch When he say tiki tiki 😆 I thought he was talking about a tiki torch 😂 #RHODUBAI https://t.co/yWsNLoBpQV

Stingray @Stingrayomega #RHODubai

For the love of god Caroline give him some Tiki Tiki, then a Tic Tac and finally play some tic tac toe…🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 For the love of god Caroline give him some Tiki Tiki, then a Tic Tac and finally play some tic tac toe…🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 #RHODubaiFor the love of god Caroline give him some Tiki Tiki, then a Tic Tac and finally play some tic tac toe…🤷🏻‍♂️🤣😳 https://t.co/UOVMp8qWXY

MarioKiki @mariokiki I can’t take a man seriously who calls it, “tiki-tiki.” #RHODubai I can’t take a man seriously who calls it, “tiki-tiki.” #RHODubai

Drama! @TeawithDrama #RHODubai Not begging for tiki tiki Not begging for tiki tiki 😬😬 #RHODubai

More details on what happened this week in RHODubai Season 1, Episode 6

After Caroline denied Sergio a "tiki tiki night", the RHODubai star went on to claim that it was a tradition to get intimate the night before the wedding. Caroline once again turned him down and said that it wasn't the night before the wedding. Sergio, however, continued to plead with Caroline and joked that she enjoyed making him suffer.

Later in the episode, Caroline's father geared up to meet up with Sergio's parents. While he was ready and wasn't nervous to meet them, Caroline was worried. She added that when she first met them, they hadn't been her fans because of the age difference between her and Sergio.

The RHODubai star also opened up about how she felt shocked when they offered her money to leave their son. Continuing, Caroline said that five to ten years down the line, Sergio could restart his life if he wanted to, but she would not have that option.

Caroline also shared that Sergio knew everything about her and loved her for who she was. Wanting to console his daughter, Caroline's father also opened up and told her that back when he was getting married to her mother, her family didn't accept them either. But they managed to beat all the odds and turned things around.

