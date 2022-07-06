What time will RHODubai Season 1 Episode 5 air? Bravo show to star Caroline Brooks’ friend Phaedra Parks from RHOA

Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 is set to feature a Bravo star. RHOA alum Phaedra Parks will appear in the upcoming episode as Caroline Brooks’ friend.

The reality TV show is a new addition to the network’s Real Housewives franchise. It features Dubai socialites, models, and businesswomen like Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Stanbury, and Lesa Milan.

The fifth episode of RHODubai Season 1 will air on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Sling, Xfinity, Philo, fubo TV, DISH and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch the episode on Peacock TV and Bravo’s website the following day.

While the previous episodes dealt with the drama between Ayan and Stanbury, the upcoming episode will show all the housewives having a great time together at a dinner party.

What to expect from the new episode of RHODubai Season 1?

The upcoming episode of RHODubai Season 1 promises to be entertaining as Phaedra Parks’ statements are sure to leave viewers in splits. In a preview, she was seen discussing marriages in Dubai with Caroline Brooks.

The latter told her that if a Muslim man wants to marry for the second time, he has to take permission from his first wife and provide the same lifestyle to his second wife. In response, Parks implied that she would like to have such a marriage, which left Brooks laughing.

Parks initially teased her guest appearance when Bravo released the trailer for RHODubai Season 1. She also shared a clip of her meeting Brooks in the fifth episode.

The preview of Episode 5 also showed Lesa Milan trying to convince her kids that they cannot keep the goat that Chanel Ayan gifted. After dealing with her sons, she sat down with her husband and shared the incident which happened in the previous episode at Nina Ali’s party.

At the party, Caroline Stanbury and Milan had a spat when the latter tried to clarify that Ayan and her were different so Stanbury shouldn’t always count them as a team. Later, Stanbury couldn’t digest the fact that her husband Sergio Carallo was bonding with Milan and thus passed an inappropriate comment.

The sneak peek video further showed all the ladies and their partners having dinner together. While all the ladies mentioned that Ayan gave them gifts like a goat or a pot of lemons, Stanbury pointed out that she didn’t receive any presents. They both agreed that Ayan was sending a “subliminal message” by bringing no gifts for Stanbury.

During the dinner, the ladies asked Sergio and Stanbury about their wedding preparations. Sergio mentioned that both their parents are set to arrive and thus they are “a bit stressed.”

Titled Piping Tea With a Hint of Reach, the official synopsis of RHODubai Season 1 Episode 5 reads:

“Caroline Stanbury and Ayan begin to heal their rift; Caroline Brooks welcomes longtime friend Phaedra Parks to the city of gold; Lesa and Caroline Stanbury square off over a ski suit; Nina tries to broker peace between Sergio and the bride-to-be.”

RHODubai airs a new episode every Wednesday at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

