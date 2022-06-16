RHODubai fans slam Caroline Stanbury for not attending Lesa Milan's fashion show

Tonight on RHODubai, Lesa Milan hosted her first-ever fashion show and was very nervous about it. Her co-star Chanel Ayan helped her throughout the entire process of making the show happen and worked hard backstage while the ramp walks were taking place.

Her RHODubai co-star Caroline Stanbury did not attend the show and instead messaged Lesa about her being under pressure due to the wedding preparations. Lesa said she did not care about her and continued working for her show. Caroline instead spent some time with her fiance, Sergio.

Fans slammed Caroline for escaping her fights, as seen on previous episodes with Chanel, and for not attending the party. They called her boring.

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 I’m Sorry But Caroline S Is Boring Fr like Why is She Even on The Show Bro? #RHODubai I’m Sorry But Caroline S Is Boring Fr like Why is She Even on The Show Bro? #RHODubai

RHODubai fans slam Caroline Stanbury for avoiding Lesa on multiple occasions

Tonight on RHODubai, Caroline skipped Lesa's party by lying to her about feeling overwhelmed with the wedding preparations. She texted Lesa assuming that Lesa probably did not want her at the event. This was in reference to her fight with Chanel over not inviting her to her bachelorette party.

Chanel worked hard for the fashion show and made things smooth for Lesa. Caroline was later seen enjoying quality time with her fiance and her dog. Lesa was not shocked by her decision and told Chanel,

"Who cares, like really who cares?"

After the show ended, the girls talked about Caroline's absence. Caroline Brooks defended her friend by saying she was busy with wedding stuff, but Chanel stopped her and said that she knew the reason, it was because Chanel was a part of the show.

Fans slammed Caroline for her behaviour and praised Chanel for being there for Lesa.

🧡🧡 @TallFicus Stanbury just show up to work girl, this is lame #Rhodubai Stanbury just show up to work girl, this is lame #Rhodubai

~Trey~ 🤣💜🏳️‍🌈 #BLM @YikesItsTrey Stanbury not showing up to a group event, a housewives no-no. You gotta show up to these events, especially when starting out new like this. #rhodubai Stanbury not showing up to a group event, a housewives no-no. You gotta show up to these events, especially when starting out new like this. #rhodubai

Shanique @NicoleShanique Is Caroline paying that man? What’s going on with them for real? #RHODubai Is Caroline paying that man? What’s going on with them for real? #RHODubai

kay🇯🇲🏝🍒 Fenty Baby here!!! @JamIslandU Caroline S probably thought she would’ve been the star of the show lol not it’s Ayan and Lesa #RHODubai Caroline S probably thought she would’ve been the star of the show lol not it’s Ayan and Lesa #RHODubai

Nope Likeshit. @IamDMVixen



Ayan was 1000% invested in helping Lesa’s event from the very beginning to the absolute end.



You love to see it. 🏾 🏾 I think it’s sooooo beautiful to see @ChanelAyan being so passionate & supportive of @LesaMilan during tonight’s #RHODubai episode.Ayan was 1000% invested in helping Lesa’s event from the very beginning to the absolute end.You love to see it. I think it’s sooooo beautiful to see @ChanelAyan being so passionate & supportive of @LesaMilan during tonight’s #RHODubai episode. Ayan was 1000% invested in helping Lesa’s event from the very beginning to the absolute end. You love to see it. 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/8t9GgZKdrx

Celestial Spirit 🖤🇺🇦 🍜 🐰 @Supernalwings This fashion show isn't about Stanbury and how rude of Caroline. Mina Roe fashion show was amazing, the diversity of all shapes and sizes too! #rhodubai This fashion show isn't about Stanbury and how rude of Caroline. Mina Roe fashion show was amazing, the diversity of all shapes and sizes too! #rhodubai

Jimsara @JimsaraR Caroline Stansbury is not giving what she thinks it’s giving. #RHODubai Caroline Stansbury is not giving what she thinks it’s giving. #RHODubai

What happened on RHODubai tonight?

Tonight on RHODubai Episode 3, Chanel, Lesa, and Caroline Brooks met for lunch to sort out their issues. Chanel gifted Brooks a pot of lemons to bury the hatchet and make something fresh out of their fight. Chanel said that Brooks used to be like her sister. Brooks accused her of vanishing, as the two used to talk every day and suddenly stopped.

Chanel confessed that she was caught up in stuff as her husband was in America for a month. Lesa said that Caroline S. should apologize to Ayan. Later, Caroline S and Caroline B met at a massage clinic, and Brooks told her about her lunch with the two. Caroline S. spoke about Lesa in a confessional and said,

"Whether I owe somebody an apology or not from the fight I am having with that person, it’s none of her business and, she needs to pipe down."

Caroline S and Nina booked a hotel room under the sea for their kid’s slumber party. Nina said that it was “so easy to spoil kids in Dubai” so she often gave them reality checks. Caroline discussed Sergio wanting another child with Nina. Caroline has three kids from her ex-husband but no children with Sergio.

Caroline’s 16-year-old daughter stopped the two and said,

"You’re not allowed to have another one."

She said that there was no way they could convince her to have another sibling.

The episode description reads,

"It’s Fashion Week in Dubai and the designers aren’t the only ones putting on a show. Ayan and Brooks deal with the fallout of their argument at Nina’s dinner. Caroline worries about Sergio’s baby fever. Lesa prepares for the biggest night of her career. Nina lays it all on the line for French fries."

RHODubai showcases the daily lives of affluent women of Dubai. The show is currently in its first season with Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, and Caroline Brooks as cast members.

RHODubai airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far