How many kids does Caroline Stanbury have? RHODubai star’s family explored ahead of her return to Bravo

Bravo is set to launch yet another Real Housewives show called The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai). One of the cast members is Caroline Stanbury, who is not new to the network. In fact, she is returning to Bravo after five years with RHODubai. Her first reality show with the network was Ladies of London, which premiered in 2014 and was a big hit in the UK.

During her Ladies of London days, she was married to Cem Habib and they were raising their three children in Surrey, England. Stanbury enjoyed a huge fan following due to her fashion sense and dramatic interactions with fellow cast members on the show. However, her family has changed significantly since then. So, will she bring the same entertainment to RHODubai? Only time will tell.

Caroline Stanbury’s career and family explored

Caroline Stanbury and Cam Habib were officially divorced in 2019 after being married for 15 years. They have three kids together — daughter Yasmine (16), and twin sons Zac (12) and Aaron Habib (12). Yasmine was a pre-teen, and the twins were just three years old at the time of the reality TV star starring in Ladies of London.

Going by Stanbury’s Instagram, the children continue to share a strong bond with their mother and are also supportive of her recent marriage. The socialite married former Real Madrid and New York Cosmos soccer player Sergio Carrallo in December 2021.

Stanbury went public with her relationship with Carrallo in 2020, and the couple made headlines. They grabbed media attention because of their 18-year age gap. RHODubai will feature Stanbury’s wedding with Carrallo.

In an introductory video for the upcoming show, Stanbury talked about her personal life and said:

“Since Bravo has last seen me, I’ve left England, moved to Dubai. I’m now divorced. Dating a much younger man. Changed my career. I am a luxury brand ambassador for many of the top brands in the world. I have a podcast, and I’m probably a much nicer person.”

As for her career and status, she is one of the richest socialites in Dubai. Born and raised in London, she is currently settled in the UAE. The 46-year-old is a luxury brand ambassador and has founded her own company, Gift Library. She also hosts a podcast titled Divorced Not Dead. Stanbury has also been the personal stylist of many celebrities all over the world.

Her bio on the Bravo website reads:

“She represents some of the world’s most prestigious brands and last year launched her first shoe collection with Black Suede Studio. Additionally, Caroline is a passionate philanthropist and entrepreneur with various projects in fashion and home goods capsule collections in development.”

Caroline Stanbury has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and she leads a lavish lifestyle.

Who will join Caroline Stanbury on RHODubai?

In addition to Caroline Stanbury, RHODubai will also star Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, and Caroline Brooks.

The official synopsis reads:

“When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai.”

Season 1 of the new show will air on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1 at 9.00 PM ET. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for live streaming services such as Sling, Philo, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

