Who is Nina Ali’s husband? RHODubai star’s family and profession explored ahead of Season 1 premiere

The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) is a new addition to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

The upcoming show will introduce many new personalities, including Nina Ali, a successful entrepreneur and socialite from Dubai. She is married to businessman Munaf Ali and has three kids.

Nina was born in Lebanon but grew up in Texas. She shifted to Dubai in 2011 after getting married to Munaf.

Who is Munaf Ali?

Munaf Ali is a 46-year-old entrepreneur who founded Phoenix Technology Consultants LLC, Egrr Consultants, and Second Citizenship Consultants. He also holds important positions in the aforementioned companies. Earlier, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Range Developments Ltd. and Vice President-Capital Market of Citibank NA and Citibank UK Ltd.

Munaf, a British-native of Indian heritage, is married to RHODubai star Nina Ali. The couple’s wedding reception was held in March 2011 in Austin, Texas, where Nina was raised. The two are raising three kids together — Sophia Bella, Ayan and Nour.

All about Nina Ali

Nina Ali was born and brought up in a traditional Lebanese household. The influence of her traditions and culture is apparent in her family as well. Her bio on Bravo’s website describes her as a “highly driven businesswoman and entrepreneur.” It further reads:

“Nina moved to the dynamic city of Dubai with her husband in 2011. It was there that she co-founded her premium fruit cake business and became a mother to three beautiful children. Nina considers being a mother her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment.”

Nina is the founder of Fruit Cake, which sells authentic and fresh fruit cakes all over Dubai. She is also associated with fun and food center TR88HOUSE, and bar & restaurant 88 Terrace.

Going by her Instagram, Nina likes to try new things and is a travel enthusiast. Her Instagram highlights are filled with dance lessons, quick recipes, beauty tips and products, art, and quotes, among other things. She also posts about her husband and kids often.

She is set to make her TV debut with RHODubai on Bravo.

When will RHODubai premiere?

The Real Housewives has been one of Bravo's most successful franchises over the years. RHODubai is the new addition that promises to deliver the drama and entertainment fans expect from the franchise.

The official synopsis of RHODubai reads:

“As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a dynamic group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’”

It continues:

“Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’ When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai.”

The show will star six Dubai housewives navigating their friendships, romantic partnerships, careers and households. The cast comprises Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani and Lesa Milan.

RHODubai will premiere on Wednesday, June 1, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee